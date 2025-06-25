Brooklyn Beckham pays tribute to father-in-law after 'snubbing' dad David

Brooklyn Beckham has paid tribute to his father-in-law, Nelson, after appearing to snub his own father, David.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, David and Victoria's eldest son, 26, uploaded a beaming snapshot that showed the hot sauce creator posing with his wife Nicola and her father Nelson.

Transformers actress Nicola, 30, had one arm placed around her father's shoulders, while Brooklyn stood behind with both hands resting on the back of Nelson's chair.

In his caption, he penned: "Happy birthday Nelson x we love you", followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Brooklyn paid tribute to his father-in-law

Nicola shared her own tribute on social media, opting to share a wholesome throwback image, which she captioned: "Happy birthday to my king!! I'm so lucky to call you my dad, and you're the most loving and supportive dad I could ever dream of! I love you so much!! I hope all your wishes come true!!"

© Getty Images David and Victoria's eldest son failed to acknowledge his father's recent birthday

Brooklyn's public message comes after he seemingly snubbed David by failing to acknowledge several of the former England captain's recent milestones, including his 50th birthday and his knighthood.

Back in May, Brooklyn and Nicola were no-shows as David celebrated his birthday in the British capital with loved ones. Among those in attendance were David's wife, Victoria, their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and a medley of A-list pals including Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

© Getty Images David was congratulated by friends and family after receiving his knighthood

When news of David's knighthood emerged, the football legend received an outpouring of supportive messages. While his family were quick to share heartfelt messages, Brooklyn failed to acknowledge his father's major milestone.

Family 'tensions'

There have been rumours of a possible 'rift' within the Beckham family for several months now. Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, with the pair also missing a string of subsequent key family events, including the former Spice Girl's birthday festivities in Miami.

© Getty Images Loved-up couple Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022

In a cryptic post shared to Instagram in May, Brooklyn shared a defiant message about "always choosing" his wife.

Alongside a clip of the pair riding a motorcycle, the budding chef penned: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby".

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Glamour Germany, Brooklyn spoke about how he protects his relationship from the spotlight. "Ignore the noise. Keep your head down, work hard, be kind. People are always going to talk. What matters is that we're happy together," he said.