Dramatic celebrity neighbourhood feuds - including Michelle Keegan's home objection

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's dream Essex home wasn't without its local concern. The parish council objected to the application for high walls around the residence.

"The design of the high walls, together with the pillars and the gates, are out of keeping with the rural setting, and would detract from the rural nature of this particular area of the parish.

"In addition, a public footpath currently runs through this property, and whilst we understand there may be possible applications to alter this in the future, we could not at this time support a planning application which would effectively block a public right of way."

The couple, of course, need to balance keeping the house in keeping with the area and also ensuring their safety – especially after a horror break-in while Michelle was pregnant.