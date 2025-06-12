Dramatic celebrity neighbourhood feuds - including Michelle Keegan's home objection

Imagine living next to a celebrity… Perhaps it's not quite as cool as you think. The likes of the Beckhams and Gordon Ramsay have upset the locals in their areas. Discover the major fallouts between celebrities and their neighbours over planning permission, traveller sites and more…
Martin Clunes
Martin Clunes' idyllic life with his TV producer wife, Philippa Braithwaite, in Dorset has been in jeopardy due to an ongoing neighbour dispute. He is locked in with neighbours next to his 130-acre farm in Beaminster about their request for "a private residential traveller site".
The Doc Martin star has previously objected to plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill so they can continue to live in a mobile home on land they own as they have done for 25 years. The debate is ongoing, and a conclusion has not been reached.
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's dream Essex home wasn't without its local concern. The parish council objected to the application for high walls around the residence.
"The design of the high walls, together with the pillars and the gates, are out of keeping with the rural setting, and would detract from the rural nature of this particular area of the parish.
"In addition, a public footpath currently runs through this property, and whilst we understand there may be possible applications to alter this in the future, we could not at this time support a planning application which would effectively block a public right of way."
The couple, of course, need to balance keeping the house in keeping with the area and also ensuring their safety – especially after a horror break-in while Michelle was pregnant.
Jeremy Clarkson
Controversial character Jeremy Clarkson took a flurry of drama with him when popularity grew for the farm he acquired in Chipping Norton. Residents nearby have branded the area "utter chaos" at weekends and expressed their concerns over the increased traffic in the area.
Ahead of the opening, a council spokesman said: "Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site."
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay has had a long-standing feud with the neighbours around his holiday home in Cornwall. "Trust me, I absolutely love Cornwall, it's just the Cornish I can't stand," he controversially said in a radio interview.
The main bone of contention has been around Gordon supposedly flouting lockdown rules by fleeing to the countryside during the coronavirus pandemic. However, tensions started way before then as Gordon's planning application for his transformation of the coastal home was met with initial backlash.
Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby, her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, moved out of their £3 million home in south west London after Holly's scary kidnap plot. However, before they left their grand residence, it was met with backlash from nearby residents.
Their neighbours originally opposed the planning application for an extension to the local authority, complaining the building works would cause noise and disruption and have a negative impact on the local wildlife and greenery. Eventually, their family home was modified, making it a wonderful family abode to sell on.
Victoria and David Beckham
The Beckhams have made big changes to their countryside home in the Cotswolds over the years. The converted barn in the Great Tew estate has an outdoor swimming pool, wine cellar and underground tunnel, but it was the installation of a four-foot deep lake with a price tag of £200,000 which caused local controversy.
The couple had to submit a five-year maintenance plan to the council to show they would support the area's biodiversity with the newest addition to their property, and it worked, as they now have a huge lake which we've seen in various Instagram posts.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's Suffolk home, which he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters Lyra Antarctica and Jupiter. Nicknamed ‘Sheeranville’ due to its size, it has made multiple headlines for its huge renovations. The estate cost a whopping £4 million to create and it includes a lake, a treehouse and an underground music room.
It was a rocky road for Ed and his beloved chapel, as the planning permission was originally rejected. But according to Forbes, it was granted by East Suffolk Council in 2019, due to a complete redesign of the structure.