Halle Berry almost bares all after losing bikini bottoms while dancing – watch

Halle Berry showed fans more than they bargained for when she lost half of her bikini during a vigorous dance routine.

The 58-year-old was so excited about her boyfriend, Van Hunt's new song, "Prelims (mind n meat)," that she danced herself out of her bikini bottoms.

In the video, Halle is wearing a skimpy white bikini and pulling off some serious moves to the track as she dances around their stunning vacation rental in Switzerland.

Halle put her toned physique on display, writhing around to the beat while showcasing all her angles.

© Instagram Halle looked incredible in her bikini

Bikini malfunction

However, at one point, as she moved across the room, the string on her bottoms came undone and they fell to her knees as her boyfriend laughed behind the camera.

Attempting to save some of her modesty, a huge peach emoji was added to stop fans from getting a full look at Halle's derriere.

© Instagram Halle almost exposed herself when she lost her bikini bottoms

Laughing off the bikini malfunction, Halle quickly darted to the end of the room but saw the fun in the mishap as she shared the clip to Instagram.

Captioning the video, she penned: "When your man's music is so good you just can't help yourself!"

Halle added: "Check out Van Hunt's new EP A Heart Full Of Questions streaming on all platforms."

© Instagram Halle laughed off her bikini malfunction

Her followers loved the video, with one commenting: "You're having fun living this life & that's all that matters @halleberry." A second said: "When you grown don't give a dam about no one but peace, love and happiness! I love love this!"

A third added: "Halle and Van. What a combination and lesson in love and peace! LOVE his music…especially live!" A fourth gushed: "Spectacular at 58."