Exclusive: Newly-single Orlando Bloom enjoys 'pool party' with Leonardo DiCaprio ahead of wedding of the year: all the details

Newly-single Orlando Bloom had a ready-made bro club in the form of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady as he hung out around Venice's most luxurious swimming pool ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's three-day 'wedding of the year' on Friday.

While the likes of Kylie Jenner documented their strict getting ready process ahead of Friday evening, Orlando and his pals had a much more relaxed approach. Just one hour before the wedding party boats started taking guests over to the private island San Giorgio, Orlando, Leonardo and Tom were chilling out in their bathers, around the Olympic-sized pool in the £2000-a-night Belmond Cipriani, one of the other glamorous hotels booked out by guests of Jeff and Lauren's lavish wedding.

An onlooker told HELLO!: "After he had a solo swim he got out and wrapped a towel around his waist and returned to sit with Tom and Leo at their pool-side bar table. You could tell they are all very good friends, enjoying each other's company and laughing together as Orlando dried himself off with one of the hotel's baby pink towels. He seemed in really good spirits.

© SGP/Shutterstock Orlando was joined by Tom Brady and Leonardo Di Caprio for a dip in the pool at Hotel Cipriani

"Tom had also been enjoying the pool, performing laps in a pair of goggles just like any other guest.

"Leonardo kept things really low-key wearing a black cap and sunglasses, but when you see him of course you know it's Leonardo Di Caprio! After Orlando got out the pool it wasn't long before they all made their way back to the Gritti Hotel but looking back I can't believe how close it was to the time of the wedding.

© Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock The hotel Cipriani is one of the A-list spots where wedding guests are staying

"The Cipinai is opposite San Giorgio so they had to travel back to their hotel on a speedboat and head back within the hour, they definitely don't take a long time to get ready!"

After enjoying their early evening dip, the pair were pictured suited and booted as they reappeared to watch Jeff and Lauren say "I do".

© Getty Images Orlando, Leo and Tom enjoyed a low key pool party at the hotel's Olympic-sized swimming pool

Our source said: "Shortly after I saw him at the pool I saw Leo arrive for the wedding on the private jetty still wearing his hat, only this time with a suit and bow tie!"

© Florian/ABACA/Shutterstock Leo arrived at the wedding with his cap on

As guests arrived gospel choir sang You’ve Got the Love by Florence and Higher Love by Emilie Sande before Matteo Bocelli performed a cover of Elvis’s Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.

© ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock Orlando quickly changed out of his swimmers into a suit and bow tie

Throughout the evening the guests erupted in applause and what sounded like a string quartet played. As the first guests departed, fireworks exploded from the opposite island in red and silver.