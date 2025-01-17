Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves shares adorable throwback of their three kids and they look so different!

Matthew McConaughey's family might take the cake as the most adorable of them all, and his wife, Camila Alves, has the pictures to prove it.

The 41-year-old posted a slew of sweet throwback photos to her Instagram on Thursday, reminiscing about her time in Los Angeles and all she has achieved since moving there.

The Brazilian native shares three children with her A-list husband: Levi, 16, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12.

In the photo, Camila held her youngest in her arms while Levi and Vida stood before her and smiled for the camera. The young family were walking through the woods with their parents in the snap and couldn't have looked cuter in their winter outfits.

For her part, Camila oozed effortless cool in the photo, donning a long gray cardigan over a floral dress, complete with a headband and tinted aviators.

In the caption, the mom of three wrote about what LA meant to her in the wake of the devastating fires consuming the city, which have now claimed 27 lives.

© Instagram Camila posted the sweet throwback on Thursday

"Texas will always be home, but LA was my beginning…the first place I lived when I came from Brasil," she began.

Camila then listed the achievements made and moments shared in the city, including falling in love with her husband, giving birth, and building a family with Matthew.

"With all the hardest times and most beautiful times I experienced in LA and Malibu one thing I KNOW is that LA is full of strong fighters and resilient people, it will be a journey but it will be back…" she continued.

© Instagram Camila and Matthew's youngest child, Livingston, was born in 2012

"Today I choose to share the building that the LAND of LA can provide and if so many have built and rebuilt there from scratch I seen it first hand, you all have THE RIGHT RESILIENT PEOPLE ON YOUR SIDE."

"To all the firefighters, first responders, workers on the ground, volunteers…YOU ALL ARE TRUE HEROS [sic]!" Camila concluded.

Matthew married the designer in 2012 and, after welcoming three children, shared that being a father was the highlight of his life.

© Instagram Matthew revealed that he doles out "tough love" from time to time

"The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father," he told People. "And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream...I can't think of anything being more important."

As for his parenting style, the Interstellar star explained that he needed to play the bad cop occasionally. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love," the 55-year-old told Town and Country.

"Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2006 at a nightclub

Matthew met his wife at a club in LA in 2006, and the pair shared an instant connection. They went public with their relationship in 2007, and she stayed by his side as he jetted across the world to film everything from Fool's Gold to the Wolf of Wall Street.

When he won the Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014, his family were all he could think about on stage.

"To my wife, Camila, and my kids Levi, Vida and Mr. Stone: the courage and significance you give me every day when I go out the door is unparalleled," he said in his speech. "You are the four people in my life I want to make the most proud of me."