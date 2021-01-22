Who is actor James Norton dating? All the details The actor's love life revealed...

James Norton is perhaps best known to British audiences as the crime-solving vicar Sidney Chambers on ITV's Grantchester.

But how much do we know about the incredible actor, who stars in the upcoming drama Nowhere Special, when the cameras are off? Find out more about James Norton's love life here...

James, 35, has been dating actress Imogen Poots for three years. The pair, who confirmed their romance in 2018, reportedly hit it off after appearing alongside each other in the West End production of Belleville at the Donmar Warehouse in 2017.

The 31-year-old rose to fame as Tammy in the post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Weeks Later and has since appeared in many Hollywood movies, including Vivarium, Filth, and the Jeff Buckley biopic Greetings From Tim Buckley.

While the Grantchester star tends to keep his love life out of the spotlight, he has shared several photos of Imogen to Instagram over the years. Back in 2019, he shared a candid black-and-white snap of her while they holidayed in Copenhagen.

Imogen herself opened up about the relationship in an interview with ES Magazine. Discussing how work forces the couple to spend many months apart, she said: "I've never known something to fall apart because of distance," adding that being long-distance had not had an impact on their relationship.

"Trying my hand with some film cause I'm a dirty Luddite," he captioned the post.

James has been with actress Imogen Poots for three years

She continued: "I find work to be my happy place, in a way. Because it's all I've ever known: packing up a bag and moving on. That restlessness that's inherent in you is very addictive."

James previously dated his War and Peace co-star Jessie Buckley from 2015 to 2017. Speaking about their break-up, the Irish actress revealed that their split was "acrimonious" but still spoke highly of her ex.

Ex-girlfriend Jessie Buckley described their split as "acrimonious"

"We have broken up, yes,' she told The Times. 'It was acrimonious, but it's a tough job to have a relationship and he is a great man and we are great friends. That's it. How diplomatic can I sound?"

"If you are away for a year filming, you are just not physically around at points."

