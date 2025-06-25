Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make long-awaited red carpet debut for unexpected reason

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sent fans into a frenzy when they made their red carpet debut almost two years after they went public with their romance.

The lovebirds looked happier than ever as they attended the opening night of the Tight End University summer camp in Nashville, which was founded by Travis, his fellow NFL star George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen.

The three-day training camp aims to bring together tight end players from around the country to "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more," according to the website.

Date night

Taylor epitomized picnic-core in a green and white checkered top and matching skirt, which fell to her ankles.

She added white heels and an off-white handbag, with gold jewelry to complete the look. Her blonde locks were styled in soft waves that fell past her shoulders.

Her NFL star boyfriend looked laid-back in a white collared mesh T-shirt with matching mesh shorts and white sneakers.

Taylor supported Travis at his Tight End University event

Fans took to the comment section of the video posted to the Tight End University Instagram account to share their thoughts on the adorable couple.

"The red carpet moment that the world has waited on for two years happened at TEU? I kind of love this. Met Gala? Grammys? Hell no we're doing TEU!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Can we call this a red carpet??"

"This, as their first red carpet appearance, is kinda perfect!!" declared another, while a fourth chimed in, "From making friendship bracelets at TEU 2 years ago to bringing Taylor Swift herself at TEU event 2 years later, Travis really had a friendship bracelet and a dream."

A storybook romance

The couple have been dating since 2023

Taylor and Travis' love story is the stuff of legend, after the Kansas City Chiefs athlete attended one of her Eras tour shows in July 2023.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis recalled on the New Heights podcast at the time, revealing that he had made a friendship bracelet for her with his number on it.

Two months later, the "Cruel Summer" singer appeared at his NFL game, shocking the world by confirming their romance.

The Grammy winner confirmed their romance in September 2023

Remembering the beginning of their relationship, Taylor told TIME that it "all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell".

"We started hanging out right after that," she continued. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," the 35-year-old quipped.

A new era

The 35-year-old announced that she had bought back the rights to her masters

Taylor's date night with her partner comes just weeks after the star revealed that she had bought back her masters, ending a decades-long battle with her former record label.

"All I've ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy," she shared in a letter to her fans.

"I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away," she added. "But that's all in the past now. All of the music I've ever made…now belongs…to me."

