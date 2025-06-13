Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look so loved-up amid secret wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked fans when they made an appearance at the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, just days after rumors emerged that they had tied the knot.

The couple looked relaxed as they watched the ice hockey game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, which took place at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida.

An unexpected outing

© Getty Images The couple attended the NHL final in Florida

Taylor donned a cream jacket with matching shorts and lace-up boots, opting to wear her hair pulled back into a plait. She wore her signature red lip and black eyeliner as well as her custom 'TNT' tennis bracelet, reportedly given to her by her athlete boyfriend to represent their initials together.

Travis sported a red sweater, matching shorts, white shoes and a white and red cap, looking right at home as he watched the game with his girlfriend of almost two years.

At one point, the Chiefs tight end showed Taylor something on his phone, prompting a shocked response from her.

Wedding bells

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis have been spending time together in Florida

Their surprise appearance comes just a week after they attended Travis' cousin's wedding in Nashville, looking loved-up as they took pictures with attendees.

In a departure from her usual straight style, Taylor wore her blonde locks half-up half-down with her natural curls spilling from the 'do.

She looked stunning in a blue Markarian dress with a sweetheart neckline and a pink floral design, while Travis went for casual cool in a brown and white button-down shirt and khaki slacks.

© Instagram The duo attended a wedding in Nashville

The couple were forced to miss the wedding of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Cole Kmet, as it fell on the same day as the Nashville nuptials.

Yet fans were sent into a frenzy online when Chicago wedding planner Ellie Nottoli shared a behind-the-scenes look at Cole's wedding, showcasing a name card that read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce".

This led to speculation that they had married in secret, which the A-listers have neither confirmed nor denied.

Safety concerns

© NHLI via Getty Images Taylor looked relaxed at the NHL game

The "Cruel Summer" singer has had an emotional few weeks, after revealing that she had bought back her masters and filed a restraining order against a stalker. As per TMZ, Taylor claimed in her filing that a man named Brian Jason Wagner had been stalking her for at least a year and had shown up at her property five times.

"The fact that Mr Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family," she claimed.

"The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr Wagner's inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm."

A new era

© Instagram The 35-year-old revealed she had purchased her masters

Prior to this, the Grammy winner shocked her fans when she announced that she had bought back her masters, which had been purchased by Scooter Braun in 2019 and subsequently sold to investment firm Shamrock Capital.

Taylor reportedly spent a cool $360 million on the masters and shared a touching message on social media following the sale.

"I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. As a flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news," Taylor wrote.

© GC Images She thanked her fans for their continued support throughout the saga

"I almost stopped thinking it could happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that's all in the past now."

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening," she continued. "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made…now belongs...to me."

To learn more about Taylor and Travis' sweet relationship, watch below...