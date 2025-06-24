Tim McGraw's replacement sends message of support as star withdraws from show following surgery

Tim McGraw has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming concert at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado, on July 21 after undergoing back surgery.

The show was set to be part of Colorado State University and the Professional Bull Riders’ Last Cowboy Standing event. The unfortunate news was announced via a joint statement given by PBR and CSU, sharing that Tim "has been forced to cancel his Fort Collins performance due to a recent back surgery".

The 58-year-old will be replaced as the show's headliner by Oklahoma-based band Cross Canadian Ragweed. According to the event's organizers, Cross Canadian Ragweed are "widely regarded as one of the most influential bands in Red Dirt Music".

The statement continued: "PBR and CSU are excited to announce that Cross Canadian Ragweed will headline the opening night of this groundbreaking sports and entertainment event, promising an unforgettable performance. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to fans who wanted to see Tim McGraw, and we wish Tim the very best in his recovery."

During an interview on The Bobby Bones Show back in May, Tim shared that his knees went out "like three weeks" into his 2024 Standing Room Only tour. "In the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again and I had to have another back surgery," he said.

The country singer cancelled his 2024 Standing Room Only tour due to his injury. "In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour," Sandia Resort & Casino revealed on Instagram. "Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year.”

While chatting on the TL's Road House podcast, Tim revealed he underwent multiple surgeries on his knees and back in recent years. "To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," he shared.

"I have to be very careful about what I do," he added. "What I do do is everything is intentional. I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something. Everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."

He continued: "It has changed the way I do a live show. It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it or just not do it anymore."