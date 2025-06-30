Dwayne Johnson's adorable make-up party with young daughters delights fans - see the sweet moment

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be known around the world for his towering presence and action-hero bravado, but at home, it's his softer side that's stealing the spotlight.

The 53-year-old star gave fans an irresistible glimpse into family life on Sunday, June 29, sharing a delightfully candid video on Instagram that had followers in stitches.

In the sweet footage, Dwayne appeared mid-makeover, his face decorated with a chaotic, colourful array of makeup applied lovingly, and rather competitively, by his daughters Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 6.

"8:57am my two little tornadoes beg me to let them have a makeup party on my head. 8:59am I agree to the torture. 9:04am they get into a huge fight over 'the kind' of makeup they're going to give me, so they decide to split my face down the middle and each one of them can do whatever they want to 'their side' of daddy's face," Dwayne wrote alongside the video, which showed him patiently enduring the chaos with his trademark charm.

The results? One side glittery, one side smudged—a dazzling contrast that left little to the imagination and plenty to laugh about.

Tiana, determined and focused, dabbed makeup on her dad's face with the precision of a seasoned artist, while Jasmine giggled in the background, each girl adamant that their side was best.

What started as a playful morning quickly turned into a minor beauty emergency when Dwayne realised he had an important Zoom call coming up. "The fun didn’t end with the application—I soon realised the makeup was hard to get off and I had a Zoom meeting shortly after," he laughed.

But even a looming meeting wasn’t enough to dampen the moment. "In the end, when it's time to tuck 'em in to bed and kiss 'em goodnight—you remember quick that they're only little once and you'd do anything to make 'em laugh and smile," he reflected, melting hearts across social media.

The video, which has since garnered millions of views, was flooded with comments praising Dwayne’s humour and humility. "Dwayna," one follower quipped, while another chimed in, "What a good Daddy!!" A third added, "The things we do for our kids—especially girls. These are memories they will always remember."

One fan summed it up perfectly: "Tia pointing your chin toward her and you looking her dead in the eyes TOOK ME OUT!"

Dwayne shares Jasmine and Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian, whom he married in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony in August 2019.

The couple have built a warm, family-centred life together, often giving fans a peek into their loving home through social media. Whether it’s dance parties in the kitchen, heartfelt birthday tributes, or red carpet cuddles, Dwayne never shies away from expressing his deep devotion to his family.

He is also a proud father to Simone, 23, his daughter with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia. Simone, who goes by the ring name Ava Raine, is following in her father’s formidable footsteps, currently making waves in WWE. Dwayne has spoken at length about how proud he is of Simone, supporting her journey with heartfelt pride and plenty of cheering from the sidelines.

Despite his jam-packed filming schedule, business ventures, and a fitness regime that would put most of Hollywood to shame, Dwayne clearly carves out time to be present for the small, magical moments of parenting.

Just last year, he spoke about the lessons he’s learned as a father and how his perspective has shifted over time. "I used to be a fairly strict dad with Simone," he told a fan during a Q&A session. "With Jasmine and Tia, I’ve become more playful, more patient. I listen more. And honestly, I laugh more."

Fans of Dwayne's action-packed films may be used to seeing him take down villains and save the day, but it's these quiet, unfiltered family moments that are striking a chord with followers across the globe. As one user put it: "You're not just a hero on screen. You're the hero of fatherhood."