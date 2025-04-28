Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dwayne Johnson is unrecognizable in latest photo as fans all say the same thing
Subscribe
Dwayne Johnson is unrecognizable in latest photo as fans all say the same thing
Dwayne Johnson in purple jacket on the red carpet© FilmMagic

Dwayne Johnson is unrecognizable in latest photo as fans all say the same thing

The father of three will join Emily Blunt for his latest role

Faye James
Senior Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Dwayne Johnson can be spotted from a mile away with his incredible wrestler build, 6'5'' frame and shaved head, not to mention his dazzling red-carpet-ready smile. Yet in his latest project, the star looks completely unrecognizable following an incredible transformation into MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

His new film, The Smashing Machine, follows Mark's rise in the wrestling world and will co-star Emily Blunt as his wife, Dawn Staples.

Dwayne's shocking change

View post on Instagram
 

The film's distribution company, A24, took to Instagram to release the first glimpse of Dwayne in the role, with a full head of hair and a determined glint in his eye, looking completely different from his usual charming self.

His fans flocked to the comment section to share their excitement over the upcoming project, which is set for an October release.

"The Rock in an A24 film?!?!? On my anticipating movie list for the rest of 2025," one fan wrote, while another added, "Get that man an Oscar right now."

Dwayne Johnson onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Dwayne's latest role is a big change from his typical film appearances

Another fan said, "The Rock was born for this role!" while a fourth added, "Hyped for this one."

The 52-year-old's fans couldn't be happier for Dwayne, who has enjoyed an incredible career both in the ring and on-screen. After all, he was one of the most successful WWE fighters of all time and became a 10-time world champion in the sport.

Dwayne opened up to Variety about the highly-anticipated project, sharing that working with director Benny Safdie was an experience that pushed him to be the best.

MMA fighter Mark Kerr © Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
He will portray MMA star Mark Kerr in the highly anticipated film

"Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting," he said.

"I'm at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I've not pushed myself in the past," he added. "I'm at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."

No one was prouder for the A-lister's new career move than his wife, Lauren Hashian, who simply wrote: "So proud of you, this film and this TIME.”

Like father like daughter

Dwayne Johnson with his wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Tiana and Jasmine© Rodin Eckenroth
The 52-year-old shares his two youngest daughters with Lauren Hashian

Dwayne shares two daughters with Lauren: Jasmine, nine, and Tiana, seven. Their youngest just celebrated her seventh birthday in style, with a sweet party and a delicious cake.

He shared a hilarious video of her birthday shenanigans to Instagram that saw the Fast and Furious actor involved in a cake mishap.

While cutting Tiana's white-frosted cake, it slid off the cake stand and headed towards a disastrous end before Dwayne quickly slid it to safety.

Dwayne Johnson lifting his daughter© Instagram
His youngest, Tiana, celebrated her seventh birthday in style

"You know I'm not letting a bunch of little girls grow up telling a story about how 'The Rock killed our birthday cake,'" he wrote in the caption.

"Their high-pitched shrieks in unison [are] the perfect way to spike your adrenaline! Happy Birthday to my youngest tornado, Tia! Love U baby."

He also shares his eldest daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Dwayne with his daughter Simone© Getty
Simone is a budding WWE star

Simone is following in her father's footsteps and has stepped into the WWE arena after becoming the youngest signee in the history of the company.

She shared that while her dad was a huge inspiration for her decision to enter the ring, it was actually her grandmother who introduced her to the sport.

"When I was about 9 or 10, I was over at my grandma's house and she was like, 'Hey, I want to show you something,'" she recalled in an interview with Cathy Kelley. "My grandma used to have all the old WWE DVDs...and we would just sit and watch those."

To see more of Dwayne's adorable daughters, watch below...

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson shares sweet moment with rarely-seen daughters at Moana 2 premiere

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More