Dwayne Johnson is unrecognizable in latest photo as fans all say the same thing

Dwayne Johnson can be spotted from a mile away with his incredible wrestler build, 6'5'' frame and shaved head, not to mention his dazzling red-carpet-ready smile. Yet in his latest project, the star looks completely unrecognizable following an incredible transformation into MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

His new film, The Smashing Machine, follows Mark's rise in the wrestling world and will co-star Emily Blunt as his wife, Dawn Staples.

Dwayne's shocking change

The film's distribution company, A24, took to Instagram to release the first glimpse of Dwayne in the role, with a full head of hair and a determined glint in his eye, looking completely different from his usual charming self.

His fans flocked to the comment section to share their excitement over the upcoming project, which is set for an October release.

"The Rock in an A24 film?!?!? On my anticipating movie list for the rest of 2025," one fan wrote, while another added, "Get that man an Oscar right now."

© Getty Images Dwayne's latest role is a big change from his typical film appearances

Another fan said, "The Rock was born for this role!" while a fourth added, "Hyped for this one."

The 52-year-old's fans couldn't be happier for Dwayne, who has enjoyed an incredible career both in the ring and on-screen. After all, he was one of the most successful WWE fighters of all time and became a 10-time world champion in the sport.

Dwayne opened up to Variety about the highly-anticipated project, sharing that working with director Benny Safdie was an experience that pushed him to be the best.

© Zuffa LLC via Getty Images He will portray MMA star Mark Kerr in the highly anticipated film

"Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting," he said.

"I'm at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I've not pushed myself in the past," he added. "I'm at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."

No one was prouder for the A-lister's new career move than his wife, Lauren Hashian, who simply wrote: "So proud of you, this film and this TIME.”

Like father like daughter

© Rodin Eckenroth The 52-year-old shares his two youngest daughters with Lauren Hashian

Dwayne shares two daughters with Lauren: Jasmine, nine, and Tiana, seven. Their youngest just celebrated her seventh birthday in style, with a sweet party and a delicious cake.

He shared a hilarious video of her birthday shenanigans to Instagram that saw the Fast and Furious actor involved in a cake mishap.

While cutting Tiana's white-frosted cake, it slid off the cake stand and headed towards a disastrous end before Dwayne quickly slid it to safety.

© Instagram His youngest, Tiana, celebrated her seventh birthday in style

"You know I'm not letting a bunch of little girls grow up telling a story about how 'The Rock killed our birthday cake,'" he wrote in the caption.

"Their high-pitched shrieks in unison [are] the perfect way to spike your adrenaline! Happy Birthday to my youngest tornado, Tia! Love U baby."

He also shares his eldest daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

© Getty Simone is a budding WWE star

Simone is following in her father's footsteps and has stepped into the WWE arena after becoming the youngest signee in the history of the company.

She shared that while her dad was a huge inspiration for her decision to enter the ring, it was actually her grandmother who introduced her to the sport.

"When I was about 9 or 10, I was over at my grandma's house and she was like, 'Hey, I want to show you something,'" she recalled in an interview with Cathy Kelley. "My grandma used to have all the old WWE DVDs...and we would just sit and watch those."

To see more of Dwayne's adorable daughters, watch below...