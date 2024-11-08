Meet Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's three mini-me daughters Simone, Jasmine and Tiana

Dwayne Johnson is on a promotional tour of his latest Netflix movie, Red One, a festive action film that any fan of The Rock is bound to delightfully lap up.

The wrestler-turned-actor, 50, is synonymous with big blockbuster movies thanks to his credits in titles such as the Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level and more.

He's also become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood over the course of his acting career.

Though undoubtedly dedicated to his craft, the Moana star is also a devoted father to his three daughters – so much so that on his Instagram he refers to himself as the 'OG Girl Dad'. Thanks to his success in film, the star has said he's fortunate enough to work his schedule around being a dad.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "I've reached a point in my life where I can create my own schedule, which has really been nice. It wasn't always that way and I'm really lucky. It allows me to get closer to the girls."

Dwayne is a father to his grown-up daughter, Simone, and his two adorable little ones, Jasmine and Tiana. All three girls are the spitting image of their famous dad.

Get to know his kids and family a little better below…

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughters who are just like him

Simone, 23

Dwayne's eldest daughter is Simone Johnson. The actor welcomed the 23-year-old with his first wife, Dany Garcia. Dany and Dwayne married in 1997 after meeting as students at Miami University.

The former couple welcomed Simone in Florida in August 2001 but six years later they announced their separation.

© Pacific Press Dwayne Johnson with his eldest, Simone, who has also ventured into wrestling

Simone has followed in her parents' footsteps and attended college in Florida where she graduated in 2019. The Rock's eldest still lives in Florida and he splits his time between there and Los Angeles.

She's also taking after her dad by embarking on a career in wrestling. Simone signed with WWE in 2020 and two years later she made her TV debut as Ava Raine. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy," she said in a statement.

Jasmine, 8

Dwayne began dating his second wife Lauren Hashian in 2007. Lauren works as a music producer, composer and performer.

In December 2015, Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their first child together, Jasmine. Announcing her birth, the Jumanji actor shared a gorgeous photo telling fans that "Christmas definitely came early!"

© Instagram Dwayne Johnson with his two daughters celebrating their mom's birthday

As Jasmine has got older, her dad has often shared his pride over her determination and dedication to horse riding. He wrote on Instagram in 2022: "So proud of our little one and her commitment to putting in the work to achieve her accomplishments."

He added: "I love that she has a competitive fire (wonder who she gets that from) but she’s not obsessed with winning. The quality that I love is that she’s passionate about riding and passionate about animals."

Tiana, 6

In April 2018, Lauren and Dwayne welcomed their second daughter together, Tiana. Dwayne's youngest is super cute and she often appears on his Instagram in photos of them spending quality time,

Writing on social media after Tiana's birth, he said: "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.

"Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and mama labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

He added: "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for Lauren and all mamas and women out there."