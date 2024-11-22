Dwayne Johnson made the Moana 2 premiere a family affair on Thursday night as he brought his three rarely-seen daughters to the red carpet.

The former wrestler shone with pride as his daughters Simone, 23, Jasmine, eight and Tiana, six, attended the Disney premiere by his side. His wife, Lauren Hashian, and his mother, Ata, also joined him.

Dwayne shares his eldest, Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and his two youngest with Lauren.

Dwayne Johnson shares sweet moment with rarely-seen daughters at Moana 2 premiere

The sweet family came dressed in their best for the Hawaiian event, donning traditional leis while Jasmine and Tiana twinned in matching pink and orange dresses.

Lauren revealed on Instagram the same day that their daughters joined Dwayne in the Disney studio and have roles in the upcoming film, which drops in theatres on November 27.

In the video, the girls look around the hallowed studio before lending their voices to two unnamed characters in the film.

© Kevin Mazur Dwayne brought his daughters Jasmine and Tiana, wife Lauren and mother Ata to the premiere

"Much better than Daddy," Dwayne joked in the background.

"This was the sweetest and FUNNEST day!" Lauren gushed in the caption. "So exciting that the munchkins got to voice characters for MOANA 2!! The MOANA-BE's! Moana's mini fan club on her island."

She continued: "Tonight will be the very first time we all get to watch it and hear their little voices come to life…we can barely contain the excitement! This movie has truly always meant the world to them and now they always have an even extra special connection… definitely deserving of a cheeehooo!"

© Darryl Oumi The actor was also joined by his eldest, Simone

Moana 2 will follow the titular character as she continues to navigate the vast ocean surrounding her homeland; Dwayne played Maui, a shapeshifting demigod, in the wildly successful film and reprised his role for the sequel.

His girls have been intertwined with the sequel since it was first announced; the Baywatch actor shared a video on Instagram playing with Jasmine and Tiana on the beach when he told the world he would return for Moana 2.

"I had the real honor and privilege of not only being here in the islands of Hawaii, where I did a lot of my growing up, but more importantly than that, I had the privilege of having my family with me," he said in the video.

© Rodin Eckenroth Dwayne's girls voiced roles in the upcoming film

"You know, I always like to say, if it all got taken away today, then what I just experienced with Jasmine and her sister Tia was beautiful, man."

The film has an even deeper family connection for the 52-year-old, who took inspiration from his late grandfather for the character of Maui.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Dwayne stars alongside Auli'i Cravalho in the film, which drops on November 27

"We found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia," he said, as per Variety.

"He would walk in light up the room — the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the bod…so as you guys can see...just how deep the story is for me, because in a way, when I bring Maui to life, I'm doing it in the spirit of my grandfather."