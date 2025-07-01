Robert De Niro's toddler daughter Gia steals the show in rare outing

Robert De Niro shared insight into the joys of fatherhood when he took his youngest daughter, Gia, to see Australian children's entertainers The Wiggles live in concert in New York City.

The veteran actor, who shares the two-year-old with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, accompanied the toddler to the show, and met up with the stars backstage to Gia's delight.

Gia's day out

© Instagram Robert and Gia met the cast of The Wiggles

The Wiggles' Instagram account shared several photos and videos from their visit, including a shot of Gia standing in front of her dad and surrounded by the cast, who were making their signature Wiggles gesture.

He also shook hands and spoke to the cast backstage, while Gia played with bubbles and met her heroes.

"It was such a thrill to spend some time with the legendary Robert De Niro and his family before our concert here in New York City," The Wiggles' caption read.

Robert's fatherhood journey

© Getty Images He shares the toddler with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen

The 81-year-old is a father of seven, and has been married twice before. He welcomed Drena, 53, and Raphael, 48, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. He then welcomed twins Julian and Airyn, 29, with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.

Robert also welcomed Elliot, 26, and Helen Grace, 13, with his second wife Grace Hightower. Gia is his youngest child, whom he welcomed in April 2023.

He first met his partner Tiffany on the set of the 2015 film The Intern when she was working as a tai chi instructor. They debuted their romance in 2021, and have been inseparable ever since.

© Tasos Katopodis The couple met on the set of the 2015 film The Intern

The Goodfellas actor has enjoyed being the father of a toddler again, and shared on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show how he spends his time with Gia.

"I just want to keep up, but I watch current events, if you will, news [and] stuff like that," he said. "Now I watch, with my little girl, The Wiggles and Ms. Rachel."

"I didn't know of them until I started seeing them and my daughter loves to watch them," he added. "But they're great!"

Parenting 101

© Courtesy of Robert De Niro Gia is a huge fan of The Wiggles and Ms. Rachel

Robert is committed to raising his daughter with both of her cultures at the forefront.

"[She is] half-Chinese. I want to try to teach her Chinese and show her nursery rhymes in English and Chinese," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm trying to have her learn both."

He later revealed how being an older father allowed him to fully dedicate himself to Gia, who is growing up quickly.

© CBS He shared that parenting Gia was "pure joy"

"[Gia] is just pure joy," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She's two now, so as I get older and older — you know. But it's still always wonderful. Pure joy. What can I say?"

The father of seven also opened up about supporting his daughter, Airyn, who came out as transgender in 2025.

"There's certain things you can do and certain things you can't do, but the main thing is to support your kids," he told the outlet. "As long as they're not hurting themselves, doing anything destructive or anything like that, you have to support them. Period."

To learn more about baby Gia, see below...