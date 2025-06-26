The reason Katy Perry won't be at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Katy Perry won't be at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding — and now we know why.

The "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are reported to have split after nine years together, leaving fans wondering if either of them would attend the lavish nuptials in Venice.

HELLO! now understands that Katy will not be in attendance for this reason.

Missing the fun

© Getty Images There are reports that Orlando and Katy have split

While the Amazon founder and his soon-to-be wife walk down the aisle, Katy will be thousands of miles away performing in Australia.

The wedding is due to take place over the next few days in Italy but Katy is on tour Down Under until June 30. This means the singer is unable to make it to any part of the festivities and will miss out on her friend's big day.

© DeFodi Images via Getty Images Katy and Orlando vacationing with Jeff and Lauren in Croatia in 2023

Meanwhile Orlando was spotted Venice having a friendly greeting with Kim Kardashian, who is also attending the wedding.

Katy and Lauren both took the Blue Origin flight into space earlier in the year, and Katy joined Lauren for her Paris-set bachelorette dinner in May.

Their wedding

© Getty Images The happy couple can't wait to say 'I Do'

HELLO! understands Jeff and Lauren's wedding ceremony will be taking place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church featured within the famous gardens away from public access.

Jeff has hired out the the Aman Hotel in Venice for his closest friends and family to stay for the duration of the three-day celebration.

Other guests who have already been spotted arriving are Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with their mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

© AFP via Getty Images Kim arrives at Venice Marco Polo airport

Ivanka Trump and her family are also in town for the wedding and HELLO! has learned that not only will Elton John be a guest... he'll be performing.

The soon-to-be newlyweds made a spectacular entrance in Venice via helicopter. On Wednesday at midday local time, the helicopter departed Venice and landed on the support ship Abeona, which accompanies Jeff's yacht Koru - anchored just off the coast of Croatia. After the brief stop, the helicopter returned to Venice with the couple on board, touching down at the Venice Lido, the iconic venue that hosts the city's famous annual Venice Film Festival.

No gifts

© GC Images They've asked for 'no gifts'

The couple have requested no gifts and said they're just "excited" for their friends to join them.

"We're excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts," the invitation obtained by ABC read. The invite is adorned with hand-drawn designer of butterflies, doves, the Venice canals, gondolas, and feathers in purple, gray and pink pigments.

"Instead, we're making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice," penned the couple.

It concluded: "This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder of generations to come."