Kate Hudson puts partner to the test with bold relationship reveal

Kate Hudson gushed over her partner Danny Fujikawa as she revealed she "met the right guy" who understands her flirtatious personality.

In her new cover interview with Bustle, Kate discussed her relationship and opened up about sex in her forties. "I’m the biggest flirt on the planet," she shared.

Recommended video You may also like Kate Hudson reveals fiancé Danny Fujikawa stayed behind to fight LA wildfires The actress shared that her home is still standing after the family evacuated their California home

"So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody — girls, boys."

She continued: "Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy."

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2003

The couple met through the actress's best friends, Sara Foster and Erin Foster, when she was only 23 years old, but did not start dating until over a decade and a half later. Sara and Erin are also Danny's step-sisters.

The star-studded couple shared their first date in December 2016, with Kate revealing details of the romantic meetup on Instagram a year later on their anniversary. "Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," she penned.

"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!"

© Getty Images Kate and Danny share one daughter

Kate and Danny announced their engagement via Instagram in 2021 and debuted her jaw-dropping $1million engagement ring at the Met Gala on the same day. The couple share one daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who they welcomed in October 2018.

The couple are yet to tie the knot but Kate divulged about her wedding plans while appearing on the Table for Two podcast. "There's a part of me that wants the big bash, you know?" she explained.

"There's, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I'm going to come up with both."

Kate shared that she is also partial to a traditional Japanese ceremony due to Danny's heritage.

© Getty Images The couple are currently engaged

Later in her Bustle interview, Kate revealed that the older she has gotten the more pleasure she has gained from her sex life. She said: "The best part about sex in your 40s, honestly, is the freedom.

"Sex isn’t supposed to be pretty, and I think that when you get older you kind of have more fun with that."

Kate is also a mother to two other children, a son, Ryder, who she had with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, who she welcomed with her ex-partner Matt Bellamy.

© Instagram Kate and Danny's daughter Rani

The actress opened up about her parenting style and preparing her eldest son for his move to college. "He's like, ‘I got to figure out what my life is going to look like and how I’m going to achieve the things that I want to achieve and how I can live," she said.

"I think you should be teaching your kids those things way earlier on so that when they get to that point, they’re not like, 'Oh my God, how do I afford my life and not lean on my family?'."