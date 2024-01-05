Russell Crowe's sons are mini me's in rare candid photo shared by ex-wife Danielle Spencer

Russell Crowe spent some time with his two sons over the holidays, as ex-wife Danielle Spencer shared a rare photo of them in Italy.

Taking to Instagram, the Australian actress shared a photo of the Gladiator actor, 59, with his sons Charles, 20, and Tennyson, 17, by the Trevi Fountain at night.

© @daniellespencerofficial Instagram A rare photo of Russell with his lookalike sons

She captioned the photo: "My lads and their Dad ! Love this photo #sons #myboys #mylads #father #fatherhood #dad #family #familia #familytime #russellcrowe #italia #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italytravel #holiday #holidays #europe #europe_vacations #brothers #brotherhood #brother #trevifountain #roma #rome".

The two boys looked so similar to their father, as they grinned at the camera.

Despite Russell and Danielle divorcing in 2018, their bond remains strong as they've stayed good friends in raising their sons.

© @daniellespencerofficial Instagram Danielle's birthday tribute to her ex

To celebrate his 59th birthday, Danielle posted a sweet tribute to Russell on Instagram. It would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

Posting a black-and-wife-photo of the actor with Charles and Tennyson, she wrote: Twenty years ago today, I married the father of my boys. While it is no longer our anniversary, it is still that guy's birthday."

© MEGA Russell Crowe was appointed ambassador to Rome in 2022

She added: "Happy Birthday @russellcrowe #birthday #birthdaywishes #ex #father #russellcrowe #family #friends"

Russell is now dating real estate agent Britney Theriot. The couple keep a relatively low profile, although they were first linked in 2020.

It's no surprise that Russell was spotted in Rome, as in 2022 he was appointed the ambassador of Rome to the world by the city's mayor. The actor makes the most out of his title, regularly visiting the city.

While the former Gladiator actor is not set to appear in Ridley Scott's sequel, which will star Paul Mescal. He revealed that he does feel a bit jealous about all the talk of Gladiator 2, however.

“It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under", he said at the Karlovy Film Festival. "But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life.”

He continued: “I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular.”