Jennifer Garner hints at hidden talent in unexpected tribute

Jennifer Garner may be known for her incredible acting skills, but the mother of three also has a hidden talent that makes her even more lovable.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos from the month of June, including a clip of a woman playing the trumpet in a touching tribute to Joann Fabric and Craft stores.

Jennifer's farewell

© Instagram/Emily Hung Jennifer reposted the hilarious tribute

The hilarious yet touching video, filmed by Instagram user Emily Hung, was taken in the parking lot of Joann's, complete with a burning candle in honor of the store closing down.

Emily played a farewell song on the trumpet, bidding goodbye to the craft chain. Jennifer reposted the video in a tribute to Joann's, a store that she shared a close connection with after creating her own line of children's craft kits called We Made It.

Jennifer is secretly a talented brass instrumentalist herself, and previously shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden that she attended band camp as a teen growing up in Virginia. The Alias actress also dusted off her saxophone in honor of her friend Reese Witherspoon's 42nd birthday, even donning her old band uniform.

June wrap-up

© Instagram The mom of three also shared insight into her skincare routine

"June, so far. (Mom has bears!)" Jennifer captioned the post, which also included a selfie of the star in a face mask on set, a snap of her Once Upon a Farm baby food items in a store, and a clip of a family of bears walking in front of her mother's home.

Her fans and peers alike took to the comments to share their love for the star, exclaiming how wholesome her carousel was.

"Can we all just agree that Jennifer Garner is a gift to the world. Probably the universe," one fan wrote, while another added, "Could you be more wholesome, more genuine, more inspiring? I think not. Thank you for being in my feed," and a third said, " The Joann's swan song is iconic."

Actress Rita Wilson chimed in, writing, "All fantastic except worried about your mom and the bears…." while Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth commented, "You look 16!"

Giving back

© Instagram Jennifer participated in the 67 Strong 4 Kids challenge

Jennifer also included snaps from her 67 Strong 4 Kids run, which saw the 53-year-old running a mile a day to raise money for Save the Children.

"I'm feeling emotional and just really grateful — grateful to people for seeing what I was doing and either joining in or cheering me on," she told People after completing the run.

"It just warms my heart," she added. "It just feels like, 'Wow, that's so many more people thinking about kids on the other side of the world and so many more.' It just feels like a nice intention to be out there."

© FilmMagic The star ran a mile a day for Save the Children

The task of running a mile a day for 67 days and raising awareness of Save the Children's work was something that helped Jennifer feel like she was giving back.

"I get that running a mile a day isn't that big of a deal; people do a lot more," she told the publication. "A lot of people run a lot more than that and get up early and do all kinds of things. But I wanted something that was going to mean something to me, and this just felt like something I could attempt."

Jennifer is an incredible activist and has been an Artist Ambassador for the charity for 15 years. She also co-founded the organic food company Once Upon a Farm to provide high-quality, nutritious baby food.

