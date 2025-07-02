Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's family is 'expanding' as they introduce new member
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth attend the 2023 Good+Foundation âA Very Good+ Night of Comedyâ Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023 in New York City.

The Good Morning America co-anchors shared their happy news on the show

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have welcomed a new addition to their family – an adorable puppy who’s already made its on-screen debut during Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America.

The co-anchor's received help picking up their new labrador named Fig as part of 1 Love 4 Animals' Capital Campaign. "This is Fig and she was rescued," shared Ali on the show.

George and Ali on the red carpet at the star-studded charity event © Noam Galai
George and Ali welcomed a new family member

"We adopted her last night and if she wasn't adopted she probably would have spent her life in a cage as a breeder. And I know what that feels like. She's really sweet, she was covered in ticks and flees but not anymore. And we really wanted to adopt another dog."

The couple were surrounded on the sofa by their co-stars Sam Champion and Robin Roberts. "Who's walking? Who's feeding? Who's training?" asked Sam. 

"Well training we've never been good at," replied George. 

Ali then chimed in on the conversation and gave viewers an insight into the family's routine following their new addition. "We have a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old and they're not potty trained," she shared. 

"So I will try to train her. George walks at night and I do the big walk in the morning. And he, believe it or not, is the cuddler. He sits with his computer and my reading glasses and has a dog on his lap. He's mushy. This one cries."

George Stephanopoulos was joined by wife Ali Wentworth on his big night© Dominik Bindl
The couple have two children

In a separate chat with Sam, Ali admitted that she was craving being a mom again. "I'm very ready to be a parent again. I'm only 30!" she joked.

"We recently lost our dog and I'm a big adopter. George and I have been slowly thinking about it. And then…surprise I got pregnant!" 

Coop's death

George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth hold hands as they walk on the beach with their pet dog, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The couple with the late dog Coop

Back in May, the couple paid tribute to their dog Coop who sadly passed away. Taking to Instagram, Ali penned: "I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family. He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings. Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place. He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door. Cooper was unconditionally adored by all. I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase…."

