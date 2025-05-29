George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth share heartbreaking loss of 'integral part of family'

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have paid tribute to their dog Coop who sadly passed away this week.

The 60-year-old took to her Instagram to share the devastating news with a heartfelt video montage set against the song "You Can Close Your Eyes" by James Taylor. The post features a series of photographs of the family posing with their black and white pup over the years.

In the caption, Ali penned: "I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family. He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings. Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place. He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door. Cooper was unconditionally adored by all. I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase…."

The actress was inundated with support by a slew of star-studded names who flocked to the comments to share their condolences. "A special kind of heartbreak," wrote Jennifer Garner.

© Getty Mariska Hargitay and Ali Wentworth with Coop

Demi Moore added: "Sending you all love! They are truly the most heart expanding gift we are blessed to share our life with!"

Fellow Good Morning America presenter Lara Spencer commented: "Oh noooooo. So so sorry Ali and G."

Ali was clearly heartbroken by the tragic loss as she posted another video montage with the sentence "More of sweet Cooper…" written over the top. The star's fans sympathised with Coop's death and sent their well wishes to the family.

One fan penned: "It’s the worst. Our pets are family and it’s the hardest thing to lose one. Sending your family so much love."

© Instagram The couple are heartbroken by the loss

Another social media user commented: "These are truly beautiful photos of your sweet family member’s life. It’s the love that shows. You are blessed."

© Instagram Ali and George's daughter Elliott graduated college

The family's loss came after Ali and George celebrated their daughter Elliot's college graduation. The GMA anchor ushered in the big day with a sweet tribute to his daughter on Instagram. In the caption, George wrote: "We have a college graduate!!! Congratulations to Elliott, and to the entire class of 2025. Love you and are so proud of you, E!"

The photograph captured the doting parents posing alongside their daughter who wore her college's cap and gown while holding her diploma.