Amelia Dimoldenberg thrills fans with huge guest announcement for hit series

Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg has delivered some exciting news for her audience. The comedian and journalist revealed that she has filmed an episode of her show with a long-awaited guest.

"You asked, I slid into the DMs…" Amelia teased via her Instagram on Tuesday.

Her guest for the new episode is none other than Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey, and fans were delighted.

"The way I audibly gasped this is gonna be everything," one commented on the official announcement post, while another said: "This is my Super Bowl."

© Getty Images The Bridgerton star's episode will air on 4 July

Chicken Shop Date is a YouTube show, hosted by Amelia, in which she interviews stars from a range of backgrounds as though they were on a 'date'. The show features awkward flirting, great banter, and hilarious comebacks from both sides while both interviewee and guest munch on chicken nuggets.

The show began life as a column, written by a 17-year-old Amelia in her local youth magazine. She then launched the concept in video form on YouTube, framing the meetings as dates to bring a fresh angle to her interviews. She chose chicken shops as the location because of their unlikeliness to be a date location. Her first 'date', featuring the rapper Ghetts, aired in 2014.

© Getty Rapper Ghetts was Amelia Dimoldenberg's first guest

The pair even reunited in 2024 for a ten-year anniversary episode - the only second 'date' of the series so far.

The show has gone up dramatically in production value since its inception, with the equipment and crew becoming ever more polished and professional. The guests, too, have been getting bigger. 2025 guests have included model Bella Hadid, singer Sabrina Carpenter and, most recently, award-winning actor Idris Elba. Amelia's 2024 date with Andrew Garfield was wildly successful, having gained over 11 million views so far.

© Getty Images Actor Andrew Garfield starred in Chicken Shop Date's most-watched episode so far

The show's host has been reaping the rewards of her hard work and dedication. Amelia now frequently reports from red carpets at events like the Oscars and the BRITs, and even featured on the screen during Charli XCX's set at Glastonbury this year.

Despite its meteoric rise to fame, the essence of the show is as true to the vision as ever. Amelia continues to delight audiences with her deadpan humour and perfect comedic timing, leaving her guests baffled and her audiences in stitches. Fans can't wait to see how Jonathon Bailey fares in the hot seat next.