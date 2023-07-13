Amelia Dimoldenberg transforms into News Anchor Barbie for red carpet look we never expected

This Chicken Shop Date Barbie is reporting for duty

Barbie fever officially hit London as Hollywood's A-listers painted the town pink for the European premiere of Greta Gerwig's plastic fantastic Barbie movie on Wednesday night.

Serving up Barbiecore perfection on the pink carpet, Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg transformed herself into Mattel's 2010 limited edition 'I can be… News Anchor' Barbie to host TikTok's coverage of the premiere.

Amelia, 29, nailed every detail of her pink carpet ensemble as she donned a ruffled satin mini skirt and cropped boucle blazer adorned with pink and black satin lapels.

© Getty Amelia transformed herself into Mattel's "I Can Be... News Anchor" Barbie

Perfecting Barbie's beauty glow, the presenter rocked a candy floss-hued ombre eyeshadow complete with feline eyeliner and a rosy pink lip.

© Getty Amelia hosted coverage of the pink carpet for TikTok

The YouTube star switched up her usual honey-toned hair for a platinum blonde, poker straight look and choppy side fringe, slipping into platform black heels embellished with a kitsch pink bow.

© Getty Amelia Dimoldenberg interviewing Margot Robbie at the "Barbie" European Premiere

"This Barbie is your pink carpet reporter," Amelia penned on her Instagram Story, which showed her en route to the premiere in a Barbie-branded pink cab.

Twitter fans were floored by Miss Dimoldenberg's "iconic" pink carpet moment, declaring her dedication to recreating Mattel's news anchor Barbie as "perfection".

"You were sensational today!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "I didn't think I could love you more than I already did, but you just proved me wrong."

Amelia led interviews with Barbie's glittering cast, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa and Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa - all of whom dressed like red carpet royalty.

© Anadolu Agency Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie in London

Margot beguiled in a bespoke Vivienne Westwood ballgown inspired by the 1960 'enchanted evening' doll, as Ryan was every inch a dashing Ken doll in a bubblegum blue suit and semi-sheer shirt.

© Mike Marsland/Getty Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere

Dua Lipa was a glittering goddess wearing a custom Versace slip dress as America Ferrera looked ethereal in one of the Princess of Wales' favourite designers, Roland Mouret.