Royal family LIVE: Duchess Sophie to attend festival and more Wimbledon royal box appearances
All of the royal news from Thursday 3 June

Updated: 33 minutes ago
  • Wimbledon day four - who will sit in the royal box?
  • Duchess Sophie will attend Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Manor Farm in Hertfordshire.
  • Princess Anne will visit Carrick RDA at Ayrshire Equitation Centre.
  • Prince Edward will present Royal Medals at The Royal Society of Edinburgh.


Senior Evening Writer

Coming up today

 Good morning, 

We've seen the likes of Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Michael of Kent and Lady Gabriella grace Wimbledon's royal box with their presence over the last few days.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled on Centre Court to see who will be watching the action on day four of the tennis tournament. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh, in her capacity as patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations, will attend Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival in Hertfordshire.

Meanwhile, up in Scotland, the Princess Royal will visit Carrick RDA at the Ayrshire Equitation Centre, while the Duke of Edinburgh will present Royal Medals at The Royal Society of Edinburgh. 

Keep coming back for more royal news, pictures and updates throughout the day.

