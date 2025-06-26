Charlize Theron's head-to-toe fishnets and no pants combo makes for show-stopping display

No pants, no problem! At least if you're Charlize Theron.

The stunning actress and model turned heads in a jaw-dropping outfit for The Old Guard 2 premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Taking to the red carpet, Charlize ruffled feathers in the ensemble which was always going to command attention.

Dressed in a turtleneck, fishnet catsuit with her underwear visible beneath, Charlize oozed confidence in sky high heeled boots and slung a black tuxedo blazer over her getup.

Racy look

© Getty Images Charlize's bold look

She posed with her hands on her hips as the cameras captured her racy appearance.

Charlize's personal style mirrors her on-screen strength as she exudes powerful femininity.

© Getty Images She didn't hold back

She's not afraid to embrace strong shoulders or sharp angles and often gives a nod to menswear-inspired elements. This extends to her beauty choices too, where she'll opt for slicked-back hair, a bold lip, or a smokey eye.

That being said, Charlize has a soft side which can shine through in her fashion choices too.

Turning 50

© Getty Charlize says she's proud to be aging

The mom-of-two is approaching her 50th birthday in August and she's previously spoken out about the double standards of men versus women aging in Hollywood.

She told Allure magazine that she "despises the concept" that men "age like fine wine," while women do so "like cut flowers."

© Getty She's not a fan of the double standards about men versus women aging

"I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them,“ she continued: "I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

Charlize also spoke about getting older: "My face is changing," she quipped. "And I love that my face is changing and aging."

Plastic surgery

© Getty Images No surgery for Charlize

Opening up about plastic surgery, she said: "People think I had a face-lift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I’m like, '[expletive], I'm just ageing! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Charlize famously gained 40lbs for her role in Monster, and confessed it wasn't tough to shift the pounds but the same couldn't be said for when she gained weight for the movie Tully in 2018.

© Alamy Charlize as Marlo Moreau in 2018's Tully

"I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.' And he was like, 'You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.'"

She added: "I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can’t take it off."