Orlando Bloom posts about 'lacking love' and 'loneliness' after confirming Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom shared several reflective posts that included messages about "loneliness" after he and Katy Perry confirmed they have split after nine years together.

The Lord Of The Rings star, 48, took to Instagram on Wednesday to repost quotes from the late psychiatrist Carl Jung after the former couple broke their silence after reports of their split surfaced late last month.

Among the many emotive musings, one quote read: "Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself."

Another said: "One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious."

Orlando shared another quote that spoke about experiencing darkness. It read: "Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness."

Another quote said: "Where love rules, there is no will to power, and where power predominates, love is lacking. The one is the shadow of the other."

Split statement

Orlando's emotional post comes after he and Katy released a joint statement to confirm their split.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando have split after 9 years

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Katy and Orlando met at a Golden Globes party in 2016, and they bonded over fast food.

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table," she said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show last September.

© Instagram Katy and Orlando's focus is co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove

"And I was like, 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.'"

They immediately began dating before calling it quits the following year. They reunited after a year apart and announced their engagement in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Discussing the end of their relationship in April 2017, Orlando said: "We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando split once before in 2017

"She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

During their split, Orlando went to the famed week-long intensive therapy retreat at The Hoffman Institute, which changed the course of their relationship.

"He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me," Katy said during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

© Getty Images The couple started dating in 2016

She soon followed in Orlando's footsteps and attended the Hoffman Institute, which "saved my life".

"I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," she said.

"It saved my life," Katy added. "I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process – and meditation."