Gwen Stefani's lookalike mom wows with youthful appearance in rare family photo

At 55, Gwen Stefani appears to be defying aging with her radiant, youthful complexion — and now we know exactly where she gets it from.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to usher in her father's 80th birthday with a carousel of stunning family photographs. However, all eyes were on Gwen’s mom, Patti Stefani, as their striking resemblance became instantly clear.

© Instagram Gwen with her parents

One of the photos showed a teenage Gwen posing with her parents in their living room, dressed in red graduation robes. The singer sported a chic blonde bob and smiled brightly at the camera. Meanwhile, Patti looked beautiful standing behind her daughter, her brunette locks styled in a bouncy blowout and her complexion glowing with natural radiance.

The next snap captured Gwen reuniting with her parents backstage while on tour. Her mom exuded style in a sleek black ensemble layered with a black-and-white striped cardigan.

© Instagram Patti looked stunning

The final image captured a special moment Gwen shared with her parents – the moment they found out she was engaged to Blake Shelton. The singer stood between them as she proudly flashed her sparkling ring for the photo. Patti’s hair appeared noticeably lighter in the photo, taking on a warm caramel hue. She wore a pale pink denim jacket layered over a floral top and paired with jeans.

Gwen captioned the heartfelt post: "80 today and still the coolest dad ever. love u endlessly dad!! happy birthday."

Gwen's childhood

The singer has previously opened up about her upbringing and admitted in 2020 that her parents were "strict" even when she was an adult and that she found it "frustrating".

© Instagram Gwen looks just like her mom

"I have to really rewind. Like far, far, far back into the past to think of the story behind Just a Girl," she said on Instagram.

"I just literally started songwriting. I didn’t even know that I knew how to song write.

© Getty Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married

"My parents were quite strict with me and I was living at home even into my twenties and I would have to come home and like, knock on my parents' door, and it was frustrating because I was older. You know what I mean?"

Gwen's parents tied the knot in 1966 and later welcomed four kids. During an interview with Clash in April 2016, the singer shared that her parents were regular churchgoers and described that they had a “happy home".

"We were kind of like the most idealistic family that you could imagine," she said.