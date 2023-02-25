Gwen Stefani wishes lookalike mom a happy birthday with sweet throwback photo The No Doubt singer grew up in California with her three siblings

Now we know where Gwen Stefani gets her youthful good looks. The Voice judge, 53, paid tribute to her mom, Patti, as she rang in her birthday, and she did so with an adorable throwback photo.

The image taken from her childhood showed a young Gwen sitting alongside her mom who looked stunning in a billowing, floral top, choker and with her hair pulled back from her face.

She bore the same smile as her famous daughter and the resemblance was uncanny.

Gwen looked cute as can be in a green dress and Mary Jane shoes with her brunette locks adorned with a headband.

The No Doubt singer posted the image on Instagram and captioned it: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mom, love u. Gx," and she added a red, heart emoji.

Fans rushed to comment and wrote: "You look just like your mom," and, "Ahhhh there's where your light and beauty resonate from ... your Mama has a sweet spirit about her Gwen .... awww I love this."

Gwen shared a photo of her lookalike mom on her birthday

The star had a great childhood but previously confessed that her parents were "strict" even when she was an adult and admitted that was "frustrating" for her.

"My parents were quite strict with me and I was living at home even into my twenties and I would have to come home and like, knock on my parents' door, and it was frustrating because I was older. You know what I mean?" she said in a social media video.

But Gwen went on to reveal this helped inspire the song, Just a Girl, which would go on to become a smash hit for her band, No Doubt.

Gwen is close to her parents - pictured above

"It got me also sort of paranoid about the fact," the singer added. "I can remember thinking 'wow, I’m in a car right now. I’m driving home, it’s like one in the morning and if something did happen to me, I’m quite vulnerable, because I’m a girl'.

"Then you start to think, 'wow, maybe people actually look at me differently because I am a female'.

Gwen wasn't born into music royalty although her parents, Dennis and Patti, were big fans of folk music.

She was one of four children who grew up in Fullerton, California and her older brother Eric was the keyboardist for No Doubt before he left to become an animator on The Simpsons.

