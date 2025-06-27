Carrie Johnson makes urgent plea following hospitalisation

Carrie Johnson has issued an urgent plea from a hospital bed as she was admitted after suffering from "severe dehydration".

Sharing a picture of herself alongside her newborn daughter, Poppy, the wife of Boris Johnson penned: "Being hospitalised for two nights for severe dehydration was not on my postpartum bingo card."

She then issued a plea to any of her followers who were breastfeeding, as she added: "Breastfeeding mums make sure you eat and drink enough in this heat. Especially if your babe is clusterfeeding."

© Instagram Carrie revealed she had been in hospital

The mum-of-four also revealed that Poppy had also been under the weather due to reflux. Alongside a snap of her daughter nuzzling into her chest, she continued: "This week has honestly been brutal.

© Instagram It hasn't been an easy time for Poppy either

"Mastitis (me), reflux (her), dehydration (me). What a pair we are! But thank you for all the kindest messages, especially all the brilliant advice on reflux. Really appreciate it and made me feel way less alone going thru [sic] it all. And as ever, thanks to our amazing NHS."

Carrie's recent health

The mother-of-four had to spend 18 days in hospital towards the end of 2024 after a chest infection left her struggling to breathe. Whilst admitted, she was diagnosed with flu and pneumonia.

© Instagram Carrie spent "nearly a week" in hospital after being diagnosed with flu and pneumonia

Captioning a photo of herself lying in her hospital bed, she penned: "I didn’t expect to spend the first week of 2025 in hospital. After having a nasty chest infection for nearly 18 days at home over Christmas, it just got out of hand, and I was struggling to breathe properly. Hospital confirmed I had flu and pneumonia."

She continued: "I was there nearly a week, and I’m still not recovered. It could take another few weeks until I feel like myself again. The reason for this post, though, is: 1) NHS doctors and nurses are the best people on earth. I say it a lot, but they have looked after me and my family when we’ve needed it most, and I will never not be enormously grateful. They are the absolute best of us."

Welcoming Poppy

Carrie and Boris welcomed their fourth child last month. "Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May," wrote Carrie as she announced her daughter's birth.

© Instagram Carrie recently welcomed a baby girl

Adding: "Aka Pops, Pop Tart [love heart emoji]. I can't believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I've slept a minute since you were born as I can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.

"Thank you so much to the amazing maternity team at UCLH and particularly to Asma and Patrick who have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies. I really cannot thank you guys enough. [two love heart emojis]."