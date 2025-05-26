Carrie Johnson reveals inspiration behind baby daughter's name after 'shock' arrival

Carrie Johnson has shared the heartwarming inspiration behind her newborn daughter's name, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, following the little one's "shock" arrival.

The wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a series of touching images.

After sharing the announcement, nightwear brand IF ONLY IF NIGHTWEAR was among the first to respond to Carrie's post, noting that she appeared to be wearing one of their nighties.

Carrie shared the happy news on social media

Carrie, 37, then revealed a charming connection to her daughter's name. "@ifonlyifnightwear the poppy nighty, I think?!" she said. "It may have inspired the name as we were expecting a boy! X."

This delightful revelation suggests that the floral-themed nightgown played an unexpected role in choosing the name Poppy, particularly as the couple had seemingly been anticipating a son.

In the initial post, the doting mum gushed: "I can't believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I've slept a minute since you were born as can't stop looking at how completely lovely you are."

Baby Poppy, affectionately nicknamed "Pop Tart," joins siblings Wilfred, Frank, and Romy, and is Boris Johnson's ninth child.

The shared photographs included tender moments of Poppy with her older siblings and with her parents in the hospital.

Carrie also expressed her gratitude to the maternity team at University College London Hospital.

"Thank you so much to the amazing maternity team at UCLH and particularly to Asma and Patrick who have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies," she added. "I really cannot thank you guys enough.

"Wilf, Romy and Frank are utterly delighted, particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses. A final gang member.

"Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn't get any better."

Carrie and Boris' brood

Adding to their happy family, Carrie and Boris are proud parents to Wilf, five, Romy, three, and 22-month-old Frank.

Prior to his marriage to Carrie in 2021, Boris and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, welcomed four children together: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21.

He also has another child, Stephanie Macintyre, 16, with art consultant Helen Macintyre.