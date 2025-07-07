Inside Mel B's glamorous wedding reception: 5-star venue, epic entertainment & more

Former Spice Girl Mel B wed her fiancé, celebrity hairdresser Rory McPhee, at the weekend in a star-studded ceremony.

The pair, who got engaged in October 2022, exchanged vows in the OBE Chapel, also known as St. Faith's Chapel, located in the crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral.

A medley of famous faces donned their glad rags for the special occasion, including Mel B's former bandmate, Emma Bunton, 49, as well as comedian Tom Allen, Katherine Ryan, Daisy Lowe, and model Cara Delevingne.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot at St Paul's Cathedral in London

The ceremony was followed by a luxurious reception at five-star hotel, Shangri-La The Shard. Nestled in the heart of the British capital, the swanky spot starts on level 34 and spans a whopping 18 floors.

Keep scrolling through to find out more about the singer's spellbinding reception…

Transport

Guests arrived at the venue via bus! But these weren't just any regular buses, of course. For the ultimate experience, buses had been transformed into a disco paradise, complete with glowing fairy lights and pops of red sparkle.

© Instagram Guests travelled to the venue in classic red London buses

The cherry on top? Mel B and Rory's loved ones were guided through the streets of London listening to none other than Spice Girls anthem, 'Wannabe'.

The venue

Shangri-La The Shard boasts some of the best panoramic views in London and overlooks sights such as Borough Market, Tate Modern and St. Paul's Cathedral - the very spot where Mel B and Rory said "I do".

The stunning hotel can be used as a wedding venue, catering for both intimate ceremonies and more extravagant parties. Comprising three main rooms, the venue includes the 'Ren', complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the 'Li' and 'Yi' rooms for more intimate gatherings.

There is also a main lobby area decked out with an impressive central staircase, glistening marble flooring, velvet seating areas, and breathtaking views across London's skyline.

While it's not known how Mel B and Rory wined and dined with their loved ones, the pair may have opted for the hotel's wedding package which costs £280 per person and includes two glasses of Champagne, a selection of six canapés, a three-course menu, and a half bottle of sommelier's choice of wine. The cost also covers a dedicated wedding planner and a complimentary one-night stay for the newlyweds in a Deluxe Room.

Personal touches

To elevate the space, the newlyweds transformed the lobby into a dreamscape with the help of Kensington-based florist, Hayton Posey. The happy couple opted for bridal-inspired posies complete teeming with white roses and white hydrangea.

In a post shared to Instagram, the florist penned: "It was an absolute pleasure to be asked to create #melb wedding florals. An elegant collection of wedding whites with touches of Yorkshire meadows running through the florals. An #iconic venue for an iconic #artist!"

Elsewhere, Mel B and Rory ramped up the wedding glitz with a personalised mirror inscribed with the words: "Welcome to the wedding of Melanie and Rory, 5 July 2025."

Entertainment

As for entertainment, the pair partied the night away with the help of London based French-Moroccan singer and songwriter, Najwa Ezzaher Perso. The professional singer performs a unique blend of musical styles, including Jazz, Soul Funk, Modern Pop and sacred ancient music.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories, Najwa could be seen posing with an ensemble who looked dapper dressed in black suits.

© Instagram The couple enlisted the help of singer Najwa

Sharing a glimpse into their evening, Najwa wrote: "Just like that I ended up singing at @officialmelb wedding with this A team of beautiful friends and talented musicians. Thank you @elanartists."

The evening also saw Mel B entertain guests with a traditional bouquet toss. The memorable moment was perfectly captured by comedian Lou Sanders who had been earmarked to receive the floral masterpiece.

Appearing at the top of the central staircase, Mel B told guests: "Lou Sanders, this is for you. You better dive for it." The bouquet toss was nonetheless won by a lady called Lizzi who subsequently posed for a snapshot while clutching a bunch of white roses.

Wedding guests

Take a look at some of the famous faces in attendance...

© Getty Images Emma Bunton

© Getty Images Katherine Ryan

© Getty Images Angellica Bell and Alan Carr

© Getty Images Daisy Lowe

© Getty Images Cara Delevingne