Lenny Henry pictured with girlfriend of 13 years in rare Wimbledon sighting

Lenny Henry pictured with girlfriend of 13 years Lisa Makin in rare Wimbledon sighting
Sir Lenny Henry attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© WireImage

The comedian began dating Lisa Makin two years after divorcing Dawn French

Kate Thomas
Website Editor
2 minutes ago
Sir Lenny Henry was pictured with his girlfriend Lisa Makin at Wimbledon on Monday – and the comedian looked happier than ever.

The 66-year-old TV legend was dressed to the nines in an on-trend butter yellow suit as he joined his partner of 13 years in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Colour coordinating to perfection, the Broadchurch star styled his smart look with a red striped tie and a pistachio green shirt, adding a jazzy pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.

Theatre director Lisa looked lovely in a grey pinstripe suit with a quirky green brooch pinned to the lapel of her double-breasted jacket.

Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© WireImage
Sir Lenny Henry was joined by his partner of 13 years, Lisa Makin, at Wimbledon on Monday

Donning a funky pair of round shades, she perfectly matched her long-time love Lenny, proving that the pair are perfectly in sync.

The duo were in great company in the Royal Box as they were seated next to fellow funnyman Michael McIntyre, who kept the jokes flowing over the course of the afternoon.

Lisa Makin and Sir Lenny Henry attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2025 in London, England© WireImage
Lenny and theatre director Lisa have been an item since 2012, but are rarely pictured together

Lenny Henry's love life

For many fans of British comedy, there's no union quite as iconic as Lenny and Dawn French's.

Kitty McIntyre, Michael McIntyre, John Witherow, Lisa Makin, Sir Lenny Henry, Paul Tisdale and Michael Middleton © WireImage
The pair joined Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty in the Royal Box

Much to the chagrin of the nation, the beloved duo amicably divorced in 2010 following 25 years of marriage.

They have remained on good terms for the sake of their daughter Billie, whom they adopted in 1991.

Dawn previously told The Mirror that her marriage to Lenny was "very happy" and has seamlessly shifted into a "lasting friendship".

Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© WireImage
Lenny and Lisa were so in sync in suits and sunglasses

She explained: "Remarkably, we seem to have shifted with relative ease from a 25-year marriage to a lasting friendship.

"I am amazed by us. There is no war, we've turned out to be the best of friends. There were lots of good years but one tricky last year."

Lenny's relationship with Lisa

Michael McIntyre, Lisa Makin, Michael Middleton, Sir Lenny Henry and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© WireImage
The Wheel presenter was cracking jokes - and Lenny couldn't stop laughing

Lenny started dating theatre director Lisa back in 2013. The pair have been going strong ever since, but tend to keep their public appearances to a minimum.

Lisa is credited as a casting director for a number of mini-series including Peaches, Mine All Mine, Aberfan: The Untold Story and more.

The pair memorably put on a loved-up display when they attended a press night for Matilda The Musical in 2022.

Dawn and Lenny Henry attending a press event© Getty
Dawn French and Lenny Henry divorced after 25 years of marriage

He remained coy when quizzed about whether he might walk down the aisle for a second time, however.

During an interview with The Times, the Three of a Kind star was reminiscing about his wedding party with Dawn in 1984, when he was asked whether he could see himself tying the knot again.

Laughing, Lenny replied: "Have you been talking to Lisa? No comment."

