Michael McIntyre enjoys rare outing with aromatherapist wife at Wimbledon

Beloved comedian Michael McIntyre swapped stand-up comedy for Centre Court action on Monday, enjoying a rare outing with his wife Kitty at Wimbledon.

The Wheel presenter, 49, looked mighty dapper in a navy suit as he laced a protective around his wife on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kitty, who works as an aromatherapist, rocked a pretty pink floral mini dress teamed with white stilettos and a matching silk bag.

She styled her platinum blonde locks in an elegant braided updo and opted for a bold pink lip to pull her summery ensemble together.

The couple took pride of place in the Royal Box alongside Sir Lenny Henry and his long-term girlfriend Lisa Makin.

© WireImage Michael McIntyre enjoyed a rare outing with his wife Kitty at Wimbledon on Monday

It seems like Michael was up to his usual tricks since fellow comedian Lenny was pictured roaring with laughter. We’d love to be a fly on the wall in those seats!

Michael's marriage to Kitty

While it was love at first sight for the comedian, it took Kitty a while to be persuaded to go on a date with Michael when they first met.

© WireImage The beloved comedian was joined by Sir Lenny Henry and his partner Lisa Makin in the Royal Box

Opening up about their early relationship in his 2010 book, Life and Laughing, Michael shared his first impressions of Kitty: "She was the girl I had been looking for. In the romantic comedy that was my life, this would have made a good ending.

"We would fall happily ever after. Within moments of seeing her and chatting to her I was totally up for that ending. ­Unfortunately, she wasn't."

There was another obstacle to Happily Ever After once Kitty was finally wooed by the comedian – his grandmother.

© WireImage Michael and Kitty have been married since 2003 and have two sons

"Unfortunately my grandma didn't really like it when I got a girlfriend," Michael revealed on Desert Island Discs. "She was trying to break us up which was funny for a while but then it became quite vicious, an untenable ­situation."

The pair tied the knot in Somerset in 2003 and currently reside in Hampstead, London with their two teenage sons, Lucas and Oscar.

Michael's family life in London

© WireImage The Wheel presenter was cracking jokes - and Lenny couldn't stop laughing

The comedian keeps his boys – who are aged 19 and 17– out of the spotlight, but does occasionally mention them in his stand-up routines.

He memorably told the Mail on Sunday in 2020: "I have only done [this Netflix show] to appear cool to them, but they watch other things. I am not a comedy star in their eyes. My teenage son thinks I am a very annoying person."

© WireImage Michael and Kitty's teenage sons didn't join them at Wimbledon

Michael also owns a house in Wiltshire and bought a second London home in May 2020 for £10 million.

The eight-bedroom pad boasts a home cinema and a swimming pool in the basement. Swanky!