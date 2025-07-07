Michael McIntyre enjoys rare outing with aromatherapist wife at Wimbledon

Beloved comedian Michael McIntyre swapped stand-up comedy for Centre Court action on Monday, enjoying a rare outing with his wife Kitty at Wimbledon.
The Wheel presenter, 49, looked mighty dapper in a navy suit as he laced a protective around his wife on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Kitty, who works as an aromatherapist, rocked a pretty pink floral mini dress teamed with white stilettos and a matching silk bag.
She styled her platinum blonde locks in an elegant braided updo and opted for a bold pink lip to pull her summery ensemble together.
The couple took pride of place in the Royal Box alongside Sir Lenny Henry and his long-term girlfriend Lisa Makin.
It seems like Michael was up to his usual tricks since fellow comedian Lenny was pictured roaring with laughter. We’d love to be a fly on the wall in those seats!
Michael's marriage to Kitty
While it was love at first sight for the comedian, it took Kitty a while to be persuaded to go on a date with Michael when they first met.
Opening up about their early relationship in his 2010 book, Life and Laughing, Michael shared his first impressions of Kitty: "She was the girl I had been looking for. In the romantic comedy that was my life, this would have made a good ending.
"We would fall happily ever after. Within moments of seeing her and chatting to her I was totally up for that ending. Unfortunately, she wasn't."
There was another obstacle to Happily Ever After once Kitty was finally wooed by the comedian – his grandmother.
"Unfortunately my grandma didn't really like it when I got a girlfriend," Michael revealed on Desert Island Discs. "She was trying to break us up which was funny for a while but then it became quite vicious, an untenable situation."
The pair tied the knot in Somerset in 2003 and currently reside in Hampstead, London with their two teenage sons, Lucas and Oscar.
Michael's family life in London
The comedian keeps his boys – who are aged 19 and 17– out of the spotlight, but does occasionally mention them in his stand-up routines.
He memorably told the Mail on Sunday in 2020: "I have only done [this Netflix show] to appear cool to them, but they watch other things. I am not a comedy star in their eyes. My teenage son thinks I am a very annoying person."
Michael also owns a house in Wiltshire and bought a second London home in May 2020 for £10 million.
The eight-bedroom pad boasts a home cinema and a swimming pool in the basement. Swanky!