Blake Shelton reveals how his beach body impacts vacations with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last week, but despite their strong relationship, there's one surprising place they refuse to go together.

During an appearance on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown, the singer was asked whether he enjoys the occasional trip to the beach. Blake immediately shook his head and revealed why he doesn't frequently go.

© Getty Images The couple rarely go to the beach

"My legs – they're not just white, they're like translucent," he shared. "That's how long it's been since they've been exposed."

Even though Blake isn't a fan of the beach, he actually lives not far from the shore. Gwen and Blake share a sprawling mansion in Encino, which is in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, estimated to be worth around the $14 million mark that they purchased in 2020.

There’s no doubt the 49-year-old prefers spending his time at the couple’s ranch in Oklahoma. The private countryside home lies on 1,600 acres of land and was purchased by Blake for around $4 million. Gwen and Black transformed the land to build their dream abode on its grounds.

Blake's pale legs are hardly on show as the star is often spotted in a pair of jeans and cowboy boots rather than swimming shorts.

The beach isn't the only location that the couple aren't fans of. Back in 2024, Blake told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that he and his wife refuse to go to Starbucks because they believe the coffee is too strong and that they prefer their homemade mix.

"Starbucks is a little too hardcore for both of us," he shared. "I just like regular coffee that we drink at the house."

© Getty The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary

He continued: "When we drink Starbucks coffee, it's like, 'Oh my God, are we about to go, like stay awake for a week?'".

"And then I see people drinking that stuff all day long, like, 'How can you do that?' Like, you can taste the caffeine...no question they know what they're doing."

However, Blake was careful not to jeopardize his relationship with the coffee franchise. "I'm not down on Starbucks," he added. "I'd still like 'em to sponsor my tour, but it's a little too strong for me, ya know?"

Gwen and Blake's relationship

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, and Zuma Rossdale

The couple met on The Voice and went public with their relationship in late 2015. In 2020, they announced their engagement to Instagram and a year later tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.