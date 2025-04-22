Gwen Stefani's transforms $14m home with Blake Shelton into dazzling display of color

Loyal followers of Gwen Stefani will know that going big on color is her thing.

So it's not surprising that during the recent holiday weekend, the No Doubt singer transformed her entire home into a vibrant display full of beautiful Easter motifs for her family to enjoy.

Gwen, who is married to Blake Shelton and shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with her ex Gavin Rossdale, took to her Instagram to share her pride over her hard work decorating her $14 million Encino mansion.

Click through the gallery to see the best photos of Gwen's transformed Easter haven…

© Instagram Captioning her video, the 55-year-old wrote: "Happy Easter, everyone!! May today bring u joy, love, and a fresh start wherever u need it. "Feeling grateful for this season." Gwen first showed off the beautiful floral arrangements in her kitchen, with a huge bouquet of lilac and purple flowers in an enormous vase sitting pretty on their circular white table. The singer also placed a number of adorable, colorful rabbit ornaments for extra decoration.



© Instagram Keeping with the Easter bunny theme, another snapshot shows Gwen's huge lounge and dining area, which had been transformed entirely into an Easter haven. An egg ornament tree was placed in the middle of the dining table, and more rabbit figures were scattered around for good measure. The dining table was also where Gwen had placed plenty of bowls full of chocolates and other sweet treats for the kids.

© Instagram Another shot in the video also showed how Gwen had created Easter gift bags for everyone, with one at the front emblazoned with the name 'Stella' for her niece, who is also her goddaughter. Gwen gave her fans a close-up photo of the adorable fawn ornament she has on her Easter tree, nestled amongst an array of pink, yellow and blue pastel colored hanging eggs.

© Instagram The hallway of their Encino home was also given a pretty makeover. Gwen filmed while coming down the stairs, showing off the colorful egg wreath entwined with delicate flowers wrapped around the bannister. Before the Easter weekend, Gwen had shared her pride that her homegrown irises had bloomed just in time for the special occasion. "My purple irises are just in time for easter," she said, adding: "A little reminder that everything blooms when it's ready."

Gwen Stefani's Encino home and Oklahoma ranch

Gwen and Blake share a mega-mansion in Encino, which is in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, estimated to be worth around the $14 million mark that they purchased in 2020.

The home boasts multiple bedrooms, reception rooms, quirky interiors and an enormous garden to lap up the Californian sun.

But Blake and Gwen are lucky enough to have more than one property under their belt.

© Instagram The No Doubt singer and the country music star have been married since 2021 and spend a lot of time on their ranch in Oklahoma

The couple, who wed in 2021, spend a lot of time at their ranch in Oklahoma.

The private countryside abode sits on 1,600 acres of land. Blake purchased the lot for around $4 million before they built their dream home on its grounds.

They even built a chapel on the grounds of their ranch. In fact, their home chapel was where Blake and Gwen tied the knot in the summer of 2021.