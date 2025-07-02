Nicola Peltz responds to claims she's 'controlling' Brooklyn Beckham in new family photo

Brooklyn Beckham has been happily married to Nicola Peltz since 2022, and the couple are currently weathering the storm amid reports of a feud within the wider Beckham family.

Insiders have told HELLO! that the feud has stemmed from a lack of "respect" from Nicola towards family matriarch, Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn appears to have taken his wife's side in the alleged disagreement, sharing several posts about how much he "loves" her and will remain by her side.

Some followers have interpreted this as Nicola controlling her beau and one fan wrote as such on a recent post of the duo posing with the Transformers star's father, Nelson Peltz.

© Instagram Brooklyn celebrated Nelson's birthday after missing his own father's party

The image was shared for Nelson's 83rd birthday, and Nicola sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday dad! I am so lucky to be your daughter, you're the most loving and supportive father I could ever dream of.

"I love you more than I could ever begin to express – you're the wind beneath my wings. I loved celebrating you yesterday! Thank you for always being there for us - our constant love and support."

© Instagram Brooklyn is standing by his wife

Brooklyn likewise shared a picture for the milestone, despite missing David's birthday, simply captioning the shot with a heart emoji.

Several comments accused Nicola of controlling Brooklyn and distancing him from his family. However, defending the actress, one fan replied: "The fact people are in this comment section talking BS about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything."

© Instagram Fans have defended the duo

Nicola noticed the reply and left her own like on the comment.

Beckham feud

There have been rumours of a possible 'rift' within the Beckham family for several months now. Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, with the pair also missing a string of subsequent key family events, including the former Spice Girl's birthday festivities in Miami.

Brooklyn also failed to show public support for David following his knighthood and didn't post anything for Father's Day.

© Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn is now estranged from his family

According to insiders, Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire's daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way.

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source close to the family told HELLO!.

Nicola has reportedly been a source of tension

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."