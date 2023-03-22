Who are Sofia Coppola's kids? All we know following daughter's viral helicopter TikTok The Bling Ring director has two daughters with Phoenix singer Thomas Mars

Sofia Coppola has always kept her two daughters, Romy and Cosima, largely out of the public eye, but after she recently grounded her eldest, Romy, the 16-year-old retaliated with her official nepo baby debut.

The teenager went viral overnight on TikTok and beyond, after sharing a video of herself on the Chinese social media platform, revealing that her parents had grounded her after she attempted to charter a helicopter – on her dad's credit card – to fly from New York City to Maryland, in order to have dinner with her "camp friend."

Romy and her sister Cosima, 12, are the acclaimed director's daughters with Thomas Mars, 46, a French Indie-pop singer. In the now viral TikTok, Romy even flashes one of her dad's Grammys to explain why she wasn't allowed to have public social media accounts.

Sofia, 51, and her Grammy-winning husband, of the band Phoenix, tied the knot in 2011. They met while collaborating on the soundtrack for The Virgin Diaries, starring Kirsten Dunst, which premiered in 1999.

The beloved director was previously married to fellow filmmaker Adam Spiegel, known professionally as Spike Jonze, from 1999 to 2003. His 2003 movie Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is widely thought to be a response to Lost in Translation, his ex-wife's film with Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, which came out the year they divorced.

In Romy's video, she is seen in her family home's kitchen, telling the camera that, since she is grounded, she is staying in and going to cook pasta with spicy vodka sauce. She then admits she's "embarrassed" because she doesn't know the difference between a garlic and an onion, and that she had to Google photos of them, only to reveal that what she actually had on hand to chop was a shallot. Later in the video, putting the shallot up to the camera, she asked: "Is this an onion?"

Sofia and Romy attended a Marc Jacobs fashion show together in 2020

She then explained: "I thought I would do this since I'm already grounded because my parents' biggest rule [is that] I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts, here's why," subsequently presenting a Grammy award to the camera.

Romy further explained: "They don't want me to be a nepotism kid but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter." She also introduced her babysitter's boyfriend, Ari, adding that they are her "replacement parents" because her "parents are never home."

The director with her youngest, Cosima, in Italy ahead of her 2011 nuptials

Sofia is a nepo baby herself, in fact a third generation nepo baby, whose family has ruled Hollywood for over five decades.

Her father is Francis Ford Coppola – whose own father is composer Carmine Coppola – and is known for directing The Godfather trilogy as well as Apocalypse Now. Her father's sister, Talia Shire, is an actress perhaps best known for her role as Adrian Balboa opposite Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky films. Her mother, Eleanor Coppola, is a documentary filmmaker, who also shares with Francis Sofia's brothers Roman, a director, and Gian-Carlo, a producer. The latter's daughter, Gia Coppola, has directed indie films such as Palo Alto and Mainstream. Additionally, Sofia's cousin is actor Nicholas Cage, whose grandfather is also Carmine.

