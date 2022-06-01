Ronnie Wood gushes over adorable twin daughters as he turns 75 The rocker kicks off his European tour in Madrid

Ronnie Wood shared an adorable picture with his six-year-old twin daughters as he celebrated turning 75 on Wednesday.

MORE: Mick Jagger's poignant tribute to Charlie Watts sparks huge reaction

The Rolling Stones rocker posted the photo on his Instagram page to commemorate his big day. In a candid photo, the trio melted hearts with their endearing grins. Dressed in sweet, colourful dresses, Gracie and Alice looked adoringly at their famous father.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Rolling Stones surprise superfan in London

He captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to Ronnie! 75 today!! Ronnie is also celebrating 47 years tonight since joining The Rolling Stones, and will be celebrating on stage with everyone at the Madrid show! See you later."

MORE: Ronnie Wood reveals secret battle with rare aggressive cancer in lockdown

MORE: Ronnie Wood shares glimpse inside his stunning garden – complete with a hammock his twins adore

Ronnie finished the post by penning: "Here is Ronnie with his beautiful twin daughters, Gracie and Alice, taken by @richardyounggallery for Ronnie's 75th & the twins' 6th."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood)

The rocker looked every inch the doting dad

Fans raced to the comments section with their birthday messages, with one commenting: "Happy birthday Ronnie. I'll be celebrating with you tonight at the show."

Another added: "Precious picture…Happy birthday!"

A third remarked: "And the twins are getting so tall!"

This isn't the first time Ronnie has gushed over his twins. On Monday the celebrated rocker paid tribute to his daughters with a sweet birthday post as they turned six. Hugging each other adoringly, Ronnie's girls appear to have a special bond with one another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood)

His twin daughters turned six on Monday

The doting dad proudly captioned the post: "Happy birthday to our girls Gracie Jane and Alice Rose! Wishing you both a magical day. We love you!"

Ronnie shares his twins with wife Sally Humphreys. The pair tied the knot in December 2011 following a whirlwind six-month relationship. Aside from the twins, the 75-year-old father also shares son Jess, 45, with his first wife Krissy Findlay and Leah, 43, and Tyrone, 38, with second wife Jo Wood. He also adopted Jo's son Jamie from a previous marriage.

MORE: Ronnie Wood's twins showcase their art skills inside incredible garden

The Gimme Shelter rocker starts his SIXTY tour on Wednesday alongside bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. They are due to kick off their European tour with a show in Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The tour will be making its way to London on 25 June and 3 July with performances taking place in Hyde Park.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.