The Rolling Stones' famous children reunite for ultra-rare wedding photo – exclusive

Ronnie Wood is a father to six children, and he took the opportunity to have a Rolling Stones family reunion at his son Tyrone's wedding.

Co-founder of ocean conservation charity Project Zero Tyrone married Iron Maiden star Steve Harris' daughter Faye at Ronnie's country estate in County Kildare, Ireland. Among the 180 guests were Tyrone's siblings from his father's current and former marriages, as well as Sir Mick Jagger's kids Jimmy and Lizzie Jagger, and Stone Keith's granddaughter Ella Richards.

© The Curries Newlyweds Faye Harris and Tyrone Wood were pictured having a Rolling Stones reunion with Jimmy and Lizzie Jagger (children of Sir Mick), Leah Wood, Ella Richards (granddaughter of Rolling Stone Keith), and Jesse Wood

Ronnie welcomed son Jesse with first wife Krissy Findlay, followed by Leah and Tyrone with ex-wife Jo, and he adopted Jo's son Jamie from her previous marriage to Peter Greene.

The English rock musician is also a father to twins Gracie Jane and Alice Rose with his wife Sally Humphreys. The latter served as flower girls alongside Jesse and his wife Fearne Cotton's daughter Honey.

Tyrone and Faye shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO!, which included one very rare photo of the Rolling Stone families gathering in the orchard to smile for the camera.

Tyrone and Faye's family gushed about their Irish wedding

Standing in the middle, Ronnie wore a white shirt, a patterned cardigan and a white jacket as he draped his arm around the groom, who looked dapper in a green tailor-made suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Earthy tones to match the countryside setting were the theme among many guests, with Jimmy wearing a rich chocolate brown suit, Lizzie and Ella rocking florals and Leah looking radiant in an emerald dress.

Family ties

© Instagram Faye and Tyrone have developed a close bond with their in-laws

Faye was immediately welcomed into the Wood family, even spending their first Christmas as a couple with Faye’s family and Tyrone’s mother Jo.

Tyrone proposed on the grounds of his father's Irish home in December 2023, and his bride-to-be took her future mother-in-law Jo dress shopping at Browns Bride in London.

Recalling the wedding, Jo told HELLO!: "I was full of emotion as soon as I saw Ty. Everything looked so beautiful and I love them both so much; they are just perfect."

Meanwhile, Fearne Cotton gushed about her new sister-in-law. "I wept with joy right at the end, when the sun came out and Bob Marley was playing; it was heaven. I said to my kids: ‘You can officially call her Auntie now,’ and they are very happy about it. She is perfect."

© The Curries Fearne Cotton described Tyrone's wife as "perfect"



Ronnie and Sally's twin daughters, who looked cute in pink jumpsuits, were equally delighted to be involved in the wedding.

© The Curries Ronnie and Sally Wood were pictured cheering at the outdoor ceremony

"The girls loved being part of it," Sally said, adding: "It was such a lovely day and Faye is already part of the family – we love her."

First wedding

Tyrone and Faye, the founder of clean luxury fragrance company Eauso Vert, had a smaller guest list for their intimate civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Faye looked stunning in an unconventional bridal mini dress from Self-Portrait with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a cut-out bodice.

Sergio Rossi heels and a white satin headband with a birdcage veil were her chosen accessories, completing her minimal bridal ensemble.

"It was a magical day celebrating with our family and friends in London," the couple told HELLO!.

