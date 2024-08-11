Exclusive: Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone marries Steve Harris' daughter Faye in rock and roll wedding in Ireland

It was a marriage made in rock'n'roll heaven: the bringing together of two musical dynasties in one lavish wedding.

When Tyrone Wood, son of Rolling Stone Ronnie, tied the knot with Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris's daughter Faye, world-famous names flew to Ireland to take part in the celebrations.

But although the nuptials, exclusively covered by HELLO!, will go down in the rock'n'roll hall of fame, the union was at its heart a warm and intimate family affair.

"It was a fabulous day – fantastic and lovely," rocker Ronnie tells us. "It was the melding of two families and the joining together of two music dynasties.

"There was a genuine bond with so many nice people."



WATCH: Inside Tyrone Wood and Faye Harris' rock'n'roll wedding in Ireland

Groom Tyrone adds: "It was the most beautiful and emotional day, and amazing to have all our family there. Everyone tells you it goes very quickly and it does, but it was amazing from start to finish."

Faye adds: "It was a wonderful day, and everyone was constantly smiling and having a good time."

Rock royalty guests and bridal party

For the newlyweds, there was only one place they wanted to tie the knot: Ronnie's spectacular country estate set in more than 80 acres of rolling green hills in County Kildare.

Ronnie's former wife Jo – who burst into tears as soon as she saw her son at the top of the aisle – was glamorous in a plum silk suit by Galvan, while the rocker's wife Sally looked chic in a floral dress from Queens of Archive.

Tyrone and Faye pose with the Woods family on their wedding day

Ronnie and Sally's eight-year-old twins Gracie and Alice served as flower girls alongside Jesse and Fearne's eight-year-old daughter Honey.

The groom's sister, artist Leah Wood, attended with her financier husband Jack MacDonald, and their children were also involved: Maggie, 15, was a bridesmaid alongside Faye's sisters, while ten-year-old Otis took on the important role of ring-bearer.

Faye's new sister-in-law Fearne, in a green dress by Olivia Rubin and Terry de Havilland platform heels, tells us the day was wonderful.

"Everything was exactly right for them. It wasn't overly formal, as that's not their vibe, but it was relaxed and gorgeous and more about having their favourite people in one space," she says.

"It was a fabulous day – fantastic and lovely," rocker Ronnie Wood said

Father of the bride Steve, who plays bass in Iron Maiden, loved every minute.

"The celebrations were fantastic," he says. "It was these musical dynasties coming together, but it felt like a very down-to-earth ceremony, and there are strong bonds here.

"They are a lovely family. Faye looks really in love; she's really beaming and is very happy."

The bride's wedding dress

Wearing an ivory silk wedding dress from New York designer Elizabeth Fillmore, featuring a high-necked crystal-studded overlay and teamed with Jimmy Choo shoes and a hairpiece by Jennifer Behr, Faye – who is the founder of clean luxury fragrance company Eauso Vert – looked spectacular as she exchanged vows with her boyfriend of two years in the estate's walled garden.

The bride, accompanied by her dad Steve Harris, looked stunning in a dress by Elizabeth Fillmore

The couple's wedding bands

Touchingly, the couple's wedding rings were handed down to them by Ronnie and Jo – the bands were melted down by celebrity jeweller Stephen Webster, a close friend of the family – while the bride's diamond engagement ring was given to them by Jo.

The couple chose to marry at Ronnie Wood's country estate in Ireland

"As soon as I told my mum I wanted to marry Faye, she was like: 'Please, take my ring – I want to keep it going,'" Tyrone – the co-founder of ocean conservation charity Project Zero – says.

"It was a lovely gesture, so I took it to my dear friends Stephen and Assia Webster. They melted it down and we remade it into a modern classic. It got a new lease of life and it's part of the family."

