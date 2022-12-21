Ronnie Wood shares rare wedding picture with glam wife – wait 'til you see her heartfelt bridal outfit The Rolling Stones star marked his tenth wedding anniversary

Ronnie Wood, 75, tends to keep his marriage with Sally, 44, out of the spotlight, preferring to promote his music on social media.

However, the Rolling Stones star's fans were treated to a rare throwback photo from the couple's wedding to mark their milestone tenth anniversary on 21 December. "I’m so proud of my Sallins. Happy 10th anniversary @sallywood1," he wrote before fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

"Happy anniversary! Two lovely pics," remarked one, and another penned: "Happy anniversary to the most wonderful couple." A third added: "So so beautiful xx."

Posing for a photo in the hallway, Ronnie looked dapper in a black tux with an affectionate arm wrapped around his bride, who wore a stunning white wedding dress with cropped sleeves and a fitted waist.

Ronnie and Sally shared their 2012 wedding day with HELLO!

The modern style, which was not unlike the Duchess of Sussex's Givenchy gown, was a very sentimental choice since it was also worn by her mother on her own wedding day over 40 years beforehand and brought back to life by Tommy Hilfiger. Sally wore her dark hair in loose curls and finished off her outfit with another heartfelt addition in the form of a red heart-shaped pendant designed by Ronnie.

Sally and Ronnie – who are parents to twin daughters – surprised guests with the news they planned to exchange vows at London's Dorchester hotel just days before their ceremony.

The couple share twin daughters

It was attended by Ronnie's best men Sir Paul McCartney and Rod Stewart and his children, including Jesse and his wife Fearne Cotton.

The couple's family were clearly close to their hearts when organising their nuptials since Sally revealed that they had chosen to marry near Christmas because it's a "family-centred time".

Ronnie added: "I feel very blessed to have a new family. My dad and brothers are no longer with us so it's really nice to be welcomed by a new gang. Her relatives are lovely.

