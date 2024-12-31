Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally reach divorce settlement after eight-year battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a divorce settlement after an eight-year legal battle.

The Maria star filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting physical custody of their six children.

Angelina, 49, and Brad, 61, signed off on their divorce on Monday, 30 December, according to the Maleficent star's lawyers.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Angelina's lawyer James Simon told PEOPLE. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Brad's lawyers have not publicly commented on the divorce settlement.

Prior to their acrimonious divorce, Brad and Angelina were one of Hollywood's most famous couples and were dubbed 'Brangelina' by the press.

After Angelina filed for divorce, a hostile custody and divorce battle ensued. During separate court proceedings, it was revealed that Angelina had accused the Fight Club actor of being abusive to her and two of their children on a private jet.

Brad denied the allegations and was not charged after a police investigation into the incident.

Following their divorce announcement, the pair became embroiled in a bitter child custody battle which came to an end in 2021 when a judge awarded joint custody of the children to both parents.

The former couple have also been locked in a dispute over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, where they married and where their twins Vivienne and Knox were born. In 2022, Brad sued Angelina for selling her stake in the property. It is unclear whether their divorce settlement will also end this legal battle.

Angelina and Brad met on the set of the 2005 spy film, Mr and Mrs Smith. Their marriage was Brad's second following his relationship with Jennifer Aniston. It was Angelina's third following her marriages to actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

The former couple share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Many of the kids have long been rumoured to be estranged from their father, and some have moved to drop his last name from their own.