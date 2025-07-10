Harper Beckham shows off surprisingly powerful singing voice in unseen footage

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to her mini-me daughter, Harper, in honour of her 14th birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the fashion designer uploaded a plethora of previously unseen pictures and video clips, including snapshots of Harper in a ballerina skirt, wholesome family photos, a throwback of Victoria showcasing her blossoming baby bump, and the sweetest clip of Harper playing dress up in her mother's heels.

Amongst the clips, Victoria, 51, also included three clips of Harper showing off her musical side. One video showed the youngster singing a rendition of Spice Girls anthem 'Stop', another showed David and Victoria's youngest child belting out Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call Me Maybe', while a third showed Harper performing her very own song called 'Bright Blue Sky'.

© Getty Images David and Victoria welcomed Harper in July 2011

Clad in a burgundy dressing gown, Harper was heard saying: "I made this song up [on my] own. It's called Bright Blue Sky". She then proceeded to sing a powerful tune, interspersed with short bursts on the flute.

In her caption, Victoria described Harper as a "talented young lady" and her "best friend". She gushed: "Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I'm so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria share the sweetest bond

"You're my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! Kisses @davidbeckham xxx."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Precious moments!!! Happy birthday beautiful", while a second chimed in: "Aww taking after Mumma with the musical talent", and a third commented: "The song Bright Blue Sky has me, too cute!! The voice!!"

© Getty Images Harper with her parents at the Netflix BECKHAM UK premiere

Harper and Victoria's 'close' bond

Victoria and Harper share an unbreakable bond. The pair have a shared passion for all things beauty and fashion, and have seemingly grown closer in recent years.

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker shared: "Harper loves beauty. She loves it, I'm very close with all of the children but the great thing about Harper being a little girl, she loves to play with makeup and that's really great mother and daughter time."

© Instagram Harper is her mother's mini-me

She also told Vogue Australia: "We're super, super close."

Harper has already shown signs of following in her mother's stylish footsteps. Last year, The Sun reported that VB had incorporated a business called H7B Limited - a clear nod to her daughter whose full name is Harper Seven Beckham.