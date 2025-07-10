Harper Beckham's 'age-appropriate' image overhaul as she turns 14

Harper Beckham, who turns 14 today, has already cemented herself as a fashion icon, just like her designer mother Victoria.

The youngest Beckham child's style is at once timeless and trendy – she keeps it chic and minimal, while always incorporating elements of what's big in the moment.

HELLO! spoke to the celebrity style experts about what defines Harper's style, how she's evolved, and how she's beginning to take after her mother.

© GC Images Oriona Robb, celebrity fashion stylist, said that her style is "effortlessly polished with a youthful charm," noting how she's "embraced clean lines, soft colour palettes and timeless details" from a young age. She continued: "As a mother-of-three with one daughter the same age as Harper, I really relate to how important it is for a child to look and feel like a child, while still allowing their personality to shine through. "Harper's style achieves that balance beautifully; she's always age-appropriate, yet consistently chic."

© GC Images Most importantly, in recent years, Harper has begun to define her style and fashion on her own terms. Susie Hasler, a stylist who runs the award-winning personal styling service styledbysusie.com, notes that she was obviously dressed by her mother or other family members in her younger years, with what she calls a "classic girly wardrobe" with collared coats, hair bows and floral prints". However, Susie also points out that, since becoming a teenager, Harper prefers "a more refined look". She added: "While she's probably got her pick of designers, she's also worn high street options from places like Zara, so she clearly likes to embrace a high-low look."

© GC Images It's often said that the 14-year-old has a particularly impressive capsule wardrobe, especially for her age. Oriona defines a capsule wardrobe as having "quality, versatility and cohesion." She suggests: "Harper's wardrobe embodies all three neutral tones, classic shapes, and thoughtfully chosen pieces that can be mixed and matched seamlessly. "It's not about having fewer clothes, but having the right clothes. As a mum and image consultant, I always tell clients: a capsule wardrobe should reflect your lifestyle and personality, not just what's trendy. The Beckhams clearly understand how to make practical style aspirational."

© GC Images When it comes to her best fashion moments, there are just too many to choose from, but Susie has her pick. "I loved her look at Paris Fashion Week in March 2025," she says. "She went to support her mum Victoria at her Autumn/Winter 2025 collection and wore this gorgeous satin maxi dress in a chocolate brown from her mum's line." The stylist called her look "chic and effortless" – and we can't think of any better way to summarise Harper's style.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Harper's mother, the ever-so-stylish Victoria Beckham, is one of Britain's great fashion muses: Oriona asserts that "she's always been fashion forward", yet "attainable and appeals to a wide range of ages". Meanwhile, Susie cites her "consistency, clarity and confidence", stating that she "doesn't chase trends, she refines them." At a young age, it's already clear just how much the 14-year-old is taking after her mother style-wise, and we're loving it. Susie says: "Harper has adopted a very simplistic style with her own twist. She favours softer tones that are similar to her mum's neutral colour palette. Like Victoria, Harper also doesn't over-accessorise." She cited one look in particular as characterising this perfectly: "During Paris Fashion Week last September, she was spotted out with dad David in baggy jeans with a grey knit jumper and added a simple Dior necklace, which felt like a nod to the quiet luxury look her mother's line has become famous for."

Happy birthday, Harper Beckham! As the budding fashionista turns 14 today, we can't wait to see the amazing outfits she brings out for this year – maybe even for a lavish birthday party…