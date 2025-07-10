Meet Rachel Brosnahan's handsome actor husband who would give Superman a run for his money

Rachel Brosnahan is currently preparing for the release of the highly anticipated Superman movie, in which she takes on the daring role of Lois Lane. On Monday, the actress graced the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre in a custom Ralph Lauren gown.

The purple gown was embellished with intricate violet-hued sequins and featured a dramatic side cutout that accentuated Rachel's waist. The backless design showcased a figure-hugging silhouette, while the plunging neckline enhanced its bold elegance. The actress's dark locks were slicked back into a ponytail while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan wore custom Ralph Lauren

However, Rachel isn’t the only star in the family — her husband, Jason Ralph, is also a successful actor in his own right. As the 34-year-old continues promoting her upcoming superhero film, HELLO! takes a closer look at the couple’s relationship and Jason’s rise to fame.

© Getty Images Who is Rachel Brosnahan's famous husband? Jason Ralph joined his wife on season four of the hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when he took on the role of Mike Carr. However, the couple were romantically linked years before they starred alongside each other on the series. Jason and Rachel first met on the set of the movie I'm Obsessed With You in 2013. The couple made their relationship public in 2015 when they stepped out at a theatre event together in New York City. News circulated that the pair were married in September 2018 when they were spotted wearing wedding rings on the Emmys red carpet. However, Rachel told the SAG Awards that she and Jason had actually "been married for years." "We've been married for years and been together for even longer. We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married, like, 'Happy six-month anniversary, honey!'" she said.

© Getty Images Jason's acting work From 2015, Jason starred in The Magicians until his character's shocking death in the Season 4 finale. The actor has also been featured in hit shows such as Grace and Frankie and Gossip Girl. Jason also portrayed Jake Devereux in Younger before he dabbled in Broadway, starring in Peter and the Starcatcher.



© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Marriage privacy Despite their celebrity status, the couple often keep tight lipped about their relationship. At the SAG Awards in 2019, Rachel opened up why she keeps her private life away from the spotlight. "I've been quite private about my personal life for a few reasons. The first being that it's just that… personal," she shared. "Jason and I also noticed early on that, while we are both the leads of successful television series, he has almost never been asked about our relationship while I have been asked on almost every red carpet I have walked in the last two years. We both find this double standard problematic and frustrating and opted to redirect those conversations to our work."

© NBCU Photo Bank Supportive relationship However, the couple continue to publicly praise one another over their career achievements. During her 2019 Golden Globes acceptance speech, Rachel thanked her husband. "Jason, I love you. I wouldn't be here at all without you. Thank you," she said. Jason often takes to Instagram to gush over his wife's work and even dressed up as her character Midge for Halloween in 2018.