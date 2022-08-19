Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan reveals jawdropping new look for season 5 It's the 60s and Midge has a whole new look!

Midge Maisel is something of a fashion icon in the hit show Marvelous Mrs Maisel, so it’s hardly surprising that we have been trying to get a glimpse of actress Rachel Brosnahan’s looks while filming season five. However, we were surprised following the latest filming snaps, as they show Miriam stepping out in a whole new look.

MORE: The tragic true story behind Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Lenny Bruce

While the stand-up comedian usually goes for very tailored looks including cinched-in waist belts and full circle skirts, in the new photos Rachel can be seen in character as Midge wearing a pink minidress and floor-length suede jacket, with pink tights and matching knee-length boots to finish the look. Very early 1960s chic!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you up-to-date with the show?

Rachel previously opened up to The Hollywood Reporter and season five, and the decision to end the show. She explained: "I think it’s the right time, truthfully, because [showrunners] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] feel like it’s the right time.

Miriam has gone 60s chic!

"They have crafted these characters and these arcs, and I trust them implicitly if they feel like they have found the endpoint for all of them. But, on a personal level, it feels like we could keep going for quite a long time. The writing is fantastic. This group is unparalleled, and so it’ll be sad to see it go. But, at the same time, better to go out on a high than to drag these storylines on just to stay on the air."

MORE: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel bosses announce show is ending – details

MORE: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel fans divided as show makes major change for season four

Rachel was also spotted in a classic Miriam look

Speaking what about she wants next for her character, she added: "I would love to see Midge remain unattached — in a formal capacity, anyway. Obviously, you know, I’d like Midge to get some, woman to woman, but I love when Midge is married to her career and striving for a balance that is nearly impossible between her home life and her children and her friendships and the career that she’s trying to build. It feels very honest, to me as a performer, as an artist. I’m team Midge, ultimately."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.