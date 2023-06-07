Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan's touching relationship with late aunt Kate Spade

The star of Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan, still basks in the magic of her late aunt, the globally loved fashion designer Kate Spade, five years after her tragic passing. On Monday, Rachel took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kate, who tragically died by suicide at the age of 55 in June 2018.

"Can't believe it's been 5 years," penned Rachel, daughter of Carol Brosnahan, Kate's sister. Her emotional tribute brought a cascade of memories, of love, support, and laughter that exemplified her cherished relationship with her adored aunt.

Reflecting back to a decade ago, the House Of Cards star revealed how Kate's kindness and generosity played an integral part in her burgeoning career. As Rachel took her first steps onto the Broadway stage, Kate provided her a safe haven, welcoming her into their home as she found her feet in the world of acting.

The designer's warmth extended beyond providing shelter. Kate enveloped Rachel in the familial warmth of daily dinners, leaving comforting food in the fridge for her niece returning late from rehearsals and previews.

Rachel warmly recollected: "She included me in family dinners every night while we were in rehearsals and would keep extra food for me in the fridge for when I came home from tech and previews."

Kate's interest in her niece's burgeoning career was passionate and heartfelt. She not only asked about the play but attended the opening night with an electrifying enthusiasm.

"She came with bells on (and the most fabulous outfit) to our opening night. She told me she sobbed through the bows because she was proud," Rachel shared, recalling the depth of her aunt's affection.

© Photo: Getty Images Rachel was very close to her aunt Kate

Continuing her tribute, Rachel described the enchanting allure of her late aunt. She penned: "That was the magic of Katy. She loved so hard she was often moved to tears, and laughter that moved through her entire body and joy that radiated out her pores. She spread stardust over everyone she came into contact with. I was lucky to be in her orbit."

Half a decade on, Rachel still feels the poignant absence of her beloved aunt, especially in her New York and stage life. Yet, she also senses Kate's unyielding presence. "It's strange to be in New York without her. It's strange to be back on stage without her. But also, she's still here," she reflected.

Back in 2018, Rachel's devastation at Kate's death was palpable. She shared a touching video of the dynamic handbag designer dancing, cherishing the memory of Kate's joyful spirit.

Kate was a talented designer

"Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with," she wrote in her poignant tribute.

Her words painted a vivid portrait of her aunt: "She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent."

Her emotional homage to her aunt ended with an impassioned plea, reminding everyone to cherish their loved ones: "Hug your loved ones extra tight today."

