Justin Bieber's $31.5 million bill revealed after financial dispute

Justin Bieber, 31, is making headlines for his newest studio album, Swag. And that's not the only good news for the singer.

Justin and his former manager Scooter Braun, 44, officially settled their financial scores. Ten months ago, Justin and Scooter cut ties after over a decade together. Now, they've reached a financial agreement, per PEOPLE.

In 2017, Justin cancelled his Justice tour while he was battling health issues. He revealed to fans that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis. Because of the cancellation, Scooter and his company HYBE fronted the $26 million owed to the touring company AEG Presents.

© Micah Smith Scooter discovered Justin in 2008

Justin is also reported to pay an additional $5.5 million to Scooter, covering half of the $11 million in unpaid commissions he still owes him. The settlement between the two comes two years after Justin sold his 291 song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million.

"Justin is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal," Scooter said about the sale.

The documentary TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber claimed that Justin sold his catalog because of the debts built up after cancelling his tour.

© Getty Images Scooter thinks of himself as Justin's big brother

Scooter and Justin stopped working together last year. In June, Scooter went on The Diary of a CEO podcast and reflected on his relationship with him: "I think these things go in ebbs and flows. There comes a point where I understand he probably wants to go on and show that he can do it."

"We worked together for so long and we had such extreme success, and I think you get to a point as a man where you want to show the world you can do it on your own," Scooter continued. "And I completely respect that. I think at this point, that’s what he’s doing. Myself and everyone from the old team is rooting for him."

Justin's seventh studio album

© Instagram Justin and Hailey married in 2019

Justin's seventh studio album, Swag, was released this week. The album announcement was accompanied by a photo of Justin holding his ten-month-old son Jack Blues in a dilapidated room that is a far cry from the luxury and comfort of their family home.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, 28, celebrated the release by sharing a collection of photos of her, Justin, and Jack to her Instagram story.

The new album features many lyrics about Justin and Hailey's relationship. In "Go Baby," Justin sings: "That's my baby, she's iconic/iPhone case, lip gloss on it." And in "Walking Away," he sings: "Baby I ain't walking away/you were my diamond, gave you a ring/I made you a promise, I told you, I'd change."

© Instagram They welcomed Jack Blues last year

The were speculations that the couple were on the rocks, but with the obvious support from Hailey while Justin's career resurges, everything seems fine on the home front.