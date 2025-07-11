Hailey Bieber could stop traffic in brightest bikini as husband Justin makes major announcement

Hailey Bieber always looks sensational, but the Rhode Beauty founder decided to turn up the heat with her latest photos on social media.

The model and wife of superstar singer Justin Bieber has been celebrating the launch of her latest product from her beauty empire and shares some sensational bikini looks that serve up summer in abundance.

Hailey Bieber's bikini look is a masterclass for summertime fashion

Taking to her Instagram, Hailey, 28, wore a sunshine yellow bikini while parading on a boat in Spain. The mother-of-one was in Europe marking Rhode's summer club in Mallorca as they marked the release of the collection's 'lemontini peptide lip tint' and their shades of summer blushes.

© Instagram Hailey looked sensational in a yellow bikini recently while promoting the latest launch from her beauty brand, Rhode

Hailey, who welcomed her first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, last August with Justin was lapping up the sun while perched on the edge of the speed boat, with a yellow two-piece, perfectly in theme with Rhode's latest launch.

The star paired her swimwear with gorgeous designer shades, simple gold earrings and a black polka dot scarf to keep her locks out of her face.

Another photo, shared on Rhode's official Instagram account, showed the model sporting the same bikini while holding up a bright yellow towel emblazoned with their logo.

© Instagram/Rhodebeauty Hailey Bieber has been marking the recent launch

Hailey's fans, unsurprisingly, were amazed by her summer look. One person wrote: "ugh how gorgeous are you!!!!" Another said: "she is wow [love heart emoji]."

A third wrote: "Soo good," and a fourth added: "omg queen, totally understand why the haters and Justin are so OBSESSED."

Justin Bieber's major comeback

It seems it's been a busy time for the Biebers as not only has Hailey had her recent launch to look forward to, but Justin shocked fans into a spin on Thursday evening when it was announced that his surprise and seventh studio album, called Swag, would be released overnight.

© Instagram The model and businesswoman is married to singer Justin Bieber with whom she shares son Jack Blues Bieber, who will turn one next month

The Grammy-winning singer has been teasing fans in recent months with video and photos of him working hard in his at-home studio at their $28m Beverly Hills mansion, though nothing was confirmed.

Meanwhile, the artist had also recently sparked concern among his loyal fanbase, known as 'Beliebers', after a series of online posts had many thinking he was "spiralling."

© Instagram Justin has just released a new album called Swag

Justin further fuelled this thought process when he shared an unexplained text exchange between Justin and an unknown recipient, which saw him make remarks such as: "I will never suppress my emotions for anyone.

"Conflict is part of a relationship. If you don't like my anger, you don't like me."

"Are you good, bro?" wrote one concerned fan, while another suggested he should "get off the internet for a while."