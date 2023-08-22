All about Scooter Braun and his A-list clients as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato part ways

The music exec and talent manager is known for making the careers of the likes of Justin Bieber and his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun's name has been everywhere for years, but he's making headlines once again as news breaks of him reportedly parting ways with A-list clients Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and J Balvin.

In his years as an entertainment manager and music exec, the 42-year-old has established himself as one of the most polarizing figures in the industry.

Here's a look at Scooter's legacy of highs and lows, and the moments that have made him *the* premiere talent manager, throughout his over two-decade long career…

© Getty Images Scooter rose to fame when he became Justin Bieber's manager and signed him to his label

Scooter Braun's Beginnings

The American talent manager began his career by planning after-parties when he was in college, first achieving notoriety for his parties for Ludacris and Eminem's Anger Management Tour and Britney Spears' Onyx Hotel Tour.

He achieved prominence thanks to his work with Justin Bieber. Scooter convinced a then 13-year-old Justin to move to the United States from Canada in 2007 and signed him to his label Raymond-Braun Media Group, a joint venture with Usher.

Scooter Braun's Rise to Fame

Justin's fame grew, and as a result, so did Scooter's profile. He produced the documentary Never Say Never in 2011, which grossed over $100 million worldwide, and has since been closely associated with the singer throughout his years of immense success.

© Getty Images His profile grew as his A-list clientele expanded

He eventually created Schoolboy Records and his own management company, SB Group, recruiting clients like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Psy. He was a key figure in Ariana's rise to fame as a musician, starting with her 2013 solo debut album, Yours Truly. While he was briefly fired by Ariana in 2018, they eventually reunited.

VIDEO: Highlights Of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Concert, which Scooter Braun helped organize

He became a key figure in the entertainment business thanks to his extension into production with projects like The Boy From Medellin, Project Runway, and FX's hit comedy Dave. He was also responsible for brokering Justin's partnership with Calvin Klein and a lucrative (and now extinct) Adidas partnership with on-and-off client Kanye West. Scooter is also on the board of South Korean entertainment company Hybe Corporation, which owns Big Hit Records, most known for managing BTS.

Scooter Braun v Taylor Swift

Public interest was ignited in Scooter's business efforts when it was announced that he had purchased Big Machine Records for $330 million through his holdings company, Ithaca Holdings.

The decision was most closely associated with Big Machine's biggest artist, Taylor Swift, and implied that all of her masters would lie in the hands of Scooter's businesses. Taylor retaliated immediately to the news with a long and emotional Tumblr post, branding Scooter's behavior "incessant, manipulative bullying," referencing his friendships with Kanye and Justin.

© Getty Images Scooter his purchase of Big Machine Records kickstarted the movement of "Taylor's Version"

As a result, the singer-songwriter kicked off her fame re-recording spree, releasing all her Big Machine records as "Taylor's Versions" so as to gain control over her own masters. You can learn more about their feud and the resulting controversy here.

Scooter Braun's Breaking Ties

Recent news reports suggest that some of Scooter's biggest clients, like Ariana, Demi, and Balvin, are splitting from SB Group, with a rumor floating around last week that Justin was doing the same as well.

© Getty Images It is reported that Ariana has left Scooter's management

While reps for the "What Do U Mean" singer have denied reports, the other artists and Scooter himself have not spoken out so far, with the stories limited to a report by Billboard.

He remains active on social media, though, most recently sharing a compilation of photos and videos from a vacation taken with friends simply captioned: "Carpe diem :)."

