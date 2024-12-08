Style on Pointe: Prima Ballerina Lauren Cuthbertson Talks Fashion, Parenting & Her Dancing Future

Whether she is on or off stage, there is a natural majesty to Lauren Cuthbertson. For over two decades the celebrated ballerina has stolen the show with her breathtaking agility, grace and dramatic flair in any number of the lead roles she’s performed as principal dancer with the Royal Ballet.

She brings those same qualities to our exclusive shoot and interview which coincides with her stepping into a new role as Principal Guest Artist with the world-famous company, which will enable her to perform and develop new skills.

"I’m 40 years old, I don’t want to pretend I’m not. I feel so alive and agile when I’m dancing, but I’m craving to keep learning and growing. I’m not retiring. I just wanted more time to focus on things I felt were important to me at this point in my life."

As both dancer and muse, Lauren has perfected her craft in some of the greatest roles from Juliet to Odette/Odile and the Sugar Plum Fairy, as well as created new works with some of the world’s leading choreographers. Her ambition is eventually to become an artistic director and have more time with the two daughters she shares with her partner, Matty Garish – Peggy, who is three, and Dolly, 21 months.





Away from the stage, the Devon-born dancer, who joined the Royal Ballet School aged 11, has grown into her own skin in terms of style. "When I was younger, I was more open to feeling like a pin cushion and wearing what I was told to, to please the right people. I want to feel like myself." She counts Rejina Pyo, Molly Goddard, Roksanda and Erdem among her favourite designers and is the proud owner of an impressive collection of vintage cashmere cardigans from the Portobello Road near to where she lives.

"I don’t wear that many fitted clothes, I prefer to have a more loose silhouette, not too exposing of my body. I wonder whether that’s because I spend my life in micro pink tights?" she muses. "When I’m on stage in my tights, and leotard, I’m comfortable in that environment. But I suppose in real life, I don’t feel the need to have my body out the whole time. Lately I love a ballet pump," she adds. "You’d think I’d hate them."

She maintains a strict facial routine – favourite products include Augustinus Bader, La Prairie and La Mer – as, she says, "It makes me feel like I’m in control of my life."

Her relationship with her body has changed, "with age and maturity, and because I’m a mother of two. I was enormous during both my pregnancies, like shut-the-door enormous," says Lauren, who had C-sections for the births of both her children because she was “petrified” of natural birth. "Unless I was horizontal with a cheese sandwich, I thought I was going to faint."

She has, she says, "only positive things to say" about performing after having children. "It feels even more sacred, somehow, and yet I feel more relaxed. It’s not because I care less, I just think my headspace is a little clearer."

Her partner of five-and-a-half years, Matty, who runs the Antique Jewellery Company, is a supportive co-parent. "He’d say I’m an introverted extrovert, and he’s an extroverted introvert – or the other way round," she smiles. "Socially, he’s the performer.

"We’re united and strong together, and try to be there for each other. He doesn’t pick me up or give me flowers after every show, and I wouldn’t be comfortable with that. But he loves coming to the ballet. He’s a gem."

She won’t be performing in the big Royal Ballet festive production of Cinderella this Christmas, so will have some time off to spend with the family.

After the break, Lauren will start learning new skills – studying for a dance teacher’s diploma at the Royal Ballet School and shadowing a few artistic directors. She’ll also be straight back into rehearsals for her debut as Tatiana in Onegin. Does she ever envisage a time when she won’t perform?

"Weirdly I’m not scared of that day – I can imagine myself retiring and not making it a big thing," she says. "I feel emotional talking about it, but I’ve lived the wildest, most wonderful career."

Lauren Cuthbertson performs in Onegin on 10th, 15th and 25th February 2025.

